Saints Fans Take Offense as Franchise Welcomes Taylor Swift With a Massive Friendship Bracelet Around Caesars Superdome

Suresh Menon
Published

Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints left no stone unturned in welcoming Taylor Swift for her performance at the Caesars Superdome. However, considering Swift’s attachment to Saints’ rivals – the Chiefs, football fanatics from New Orleans were unhappy with their team’s grand gesture.

As part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the pop sensation is coming to New Orleans where she will be performing at the Caesars Superdome from October 25th to 27th. As a buildup prop to the huge concert, a giant friendship band has been hung like a garland at the entrance of the Superdome with the words Taylor Swift engraved on it.

The Chiefs absolutely dominated the Saints earlier this month. Hence, a Taylor Swift friendship band outside the Saints stadium is arguably the last thing fans wanted to see. Naturally, their initial reactions were full of anger and disbelief.

Rival fans meanwhile poked fun at the Saints and argued that it is due to gestures like this is why the Saints are 2-5.

It’s understandable why the Saints did what they did. Renting out stadiums for concerts and tentpole events is a great revenue source. Considering the pull Taylor Swift has, the arena will be sold out. So it’s all fair if one looks at the business side of things. However, from the fans’ perspective, it is tough to see the face of the Chiefs’ fanbase get so much attention in New Orleans.

Unfortunately, nothing much can be done at this point. All the Saints fans can do is ignore what’s happening at the Caesars Superdome this weekend.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

