Saints Fans Take Offense as Franchise Welcomes Taylor Swift With a Massive Friendship Bracelet Around Caesars Superdome

The New Orleans Saints left no stone unturned in welcoming Taylor Swift for her performance at the Caesars Superdome. However, considering Swift’s attachment to Saints’ rivals – the Chiefs, football fanatics from New Orleans were unhappy with their team’s grand gesture.

As part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the pop sensation is coming to New Orleans where she will be performing at the Caesars Superdome from October 25th to 27th. As a buildup prop to the huge concert, a giant friendship band has been hung like a garland at the entrance of the Superdome with the words Taylor Swift engraved on it.

The Chiefs absolutely dominated the Saints earlier this month. Hence, a Taylor Swift friendship band outside the Saints stadium is arguably the last thing fans wanted to see. Naturally, their initial reactions were full of anger and disbelief.

Rival fans meanwhile poked fun at the Saints and argued that it is due to gestures like this is why the Saints are 2-5.

It’s understandable why the Saints did what they did. Renting out stadiums for concerts and tentpole events is a great revenue source. Considering the pull Taylor Swift has, the arena will be sold out. So it’s all fair if one looks at the business side of things. However, from the fans’ perspective, it is tough to see the face of the Chiefs’ fanbase get so much attention in New Orleans.

Unfortunately, nothing much can be done at this point. All the Saints fans can do is ignore what’s happening at the Caesars Superdome this weekend.