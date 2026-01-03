“Sam Darnold Has More Pressure on Him in Season Finale Than Any Quarterback in the NFL”: Ryan Clark

Some teams are just looking to clinch a playoff berth in the season finale this weekend, but the Seattle Seahawks are trying to secure the No. 1 overall seed. Even with a 13-3 record and riding a six-game winning streak, the Seahawks still have one more test against the San Francisco 49ers if they want the first-round bye. However, for Sam Darnold, even more is at stake.

Advertisement

Let’s just say it how it is: Darnold’s job is on the line this weekend and heading into the playoffs. It may be unfair given how well he has played over the past two years. But after a disaster in the final two games last season, many are waiting for the shoe to drop once again as Darnold approaches the finish line.

Ryan Clark believes that Darnold needs to finish the season strong if he wants to be taken seriously moving forward.

“Sam Darnold has more pressure on him this week than any quarterback in the NFL,” Clark stated via Inside the NFL.

“If Sam Darnold doesn’t play well, all fingers will be pointing at him. There will be a microscope on every decision he makes, on every throw he makes, on every mistake he makes, because we’ve seen him in this position before,” added the analyst.

“In the games where he has to be his best, he’s turnover prone.” Is tonight the night Sam Darnold rewrites his big game legacy?@RealRClark25 | @OchoCinco pic.twitter.com/VOdxdjpJJW — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 3, 2026

Last season, in the final game against the Detroit Lions, Darnold completely unraveled. It was another situation where, if he had won on the road, the Minnesota Vikings would have earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. But he completed just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards in a 31-9 loss.

Fast forward to the first round of the playoffs, and Darnold had a chance to right his wrongs against the LA Rams, again, on the road. But he struggled even more. He completed 25 out of his 40 passing attempts, threw an INT, lost a fumble, and was sacked nine times. This led to a 27-9 drubbing, and suddenly, the Vikings’ season was over.

That’s why there’s so much pressure on Darnold heading into the season finale. If he can’t overcome the pressure and beat the 49ers, then some serious questions will be asked about his performance in big games. The Seahawks have been a powerhouse this season, at times, in spite of Darnold.

At the end of the season, Darnold will still be under contract by Seattle, and it would be surprising to see them move off him. But at the same time, another blunder at the end of the year would raise serious doubts about his clutch ability. So, it’s now or never, Sam- time to step up and prove the doubters wrong.