“At Least, We Can Agree — F**k Dallas”: Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Recalls Her ‘Bonding Moment’ With Giants Fans

If there’s anyone who hates “America’s team” the most, it’s Eagles fans. In fact, Philly superfan and wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, doesn’t even agree with their self-appointed moniker of “America’s team.” However, at first, the Eagles-Cowboys hadn’t even been a real thing.

Between 1960 and 1965, the Cowboys failed to post a single winning season. Then, from 1967 to 1977, it was the Eagles who struggled, going a full decade without a winning record. During that stretch, Dallas dominated the series, winning 21 of 23 meetings between 1967 and 1978. But it wasn’t until the 1980 NFC Championship Game, when the Eagles routed the Cowboys at Veterans Stadium, that the rivalry truly caught fire.

It was Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan’s open disdain for Tom Landry, Tex Schramm, and the entire Cowboys franchise that truly kicked off the decades-long rivalry. And now, the two sides can’t stand each other. So much so that Eagles fans have even been able to bond with fans of other NFC East rivals through their mutual distaste for Dallas.

“We’ll meet people who are Giants fans, who are also in the NFC East and it’s funny because they’ll say, ‘oh I’m so sorry I’m a Giants fans,’ and I always tell them, ‘at least, we can agree — f**k Dallas.’ It’s a very good bonding moment, honestly,” Kylie said as she tried to explain the ins and outs of American football to Ed Sheeran on her podcast ‘Not Gonna Lie.’

As it stands, the Cowboys still have an upper hand over the Eagles despite not seeing Super Bowl success in the 21st century. Even so, they still lead with 5 Super Bowl wins to the Eagles’ 2.

The rivalry remains must-watch TV, with Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott now front and center. Both teams are often in the playoff hunt, and their matchups routinely have NFC East title implications.

The fanbase? Still just as loud, petty, and passionate as ever. Whether it’s trash talk, memes, or booing Santa Claus, this rivalry never cools off. But at least, the other teams in the NFC East get to bond over their mutual hate for Dallas.