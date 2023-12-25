49ers DT Javon Kinlaw’s Childhood Taught Him That Living With No Electricity Makes School Look Like a ‘Joke’

Parts of Javon Kinlaw’s childhood saw him living homeless, without electricity, and surrounded by violence. In a recent appearance on the Tidal League podcast with Arik Armstead, the 49ers breakout defensive star finally opened up on his traumatic childhood. Coming from literally nothing, Kinlaw had an uphill battle that he fought with vigor and grace. But even though he was learning from his tough situation, his formal education was suffering. Kinlaw remembers,

“when you come to home and you ain’t got no power, no water in the house, you eating hotdogs everyday, bolognese sandwiches.. you’re not worried about school. When you see people die right down the street, from where you lay your head at, school is.. It’s a joke.”

Kinlaw had to rely on the kindness of friends and move from home to home as his mother tried to make ends meet. And the Washington DC neighborhood they were living in, did not provide for a safe haven for the future 49ers star.

Of course, it was hard to think about books and studies when the world around him seemed to be crashing and burning, and he had to struggle just to make it to the end of the day. His living situation hindered his growth and could do that to any other child. Host and teammate, Armstead agrees.

People coming from a tough background and finding purpose in football is not a new story. Football helped the likes of Michael Oher, Shannon Sharpe, and even Lamar Jackson to make it from poverty to the pros. Kinlaw has a similar story. Moving from Trinidad and Tobago, Kinlaw and his family had to struggle extra hard in America, but he eventually found his footing in America’s favorite sport.

Currently on a 4-year $15,488,692 contract with the 49ers, Kinlaw has now reversed his fortunes and can provide a life of more comfort to his daughter than he could’ve ever imagined. Standing at 6’5 at 319 lbs, Kinlaw was made for football. But he didn’t like it at first, “I don’t know what it was about it. I just didn’t like it. I didn’t feel cool playing football.” The 49er’s budding DT reveals he was given Reebok cleats and an ugly helmet his first time around. So even though he wanted to play he didn’t like the whole experience. And to add to that, everyone he knew doubted him.

Doubt has never evaded Javon Kinlaw

Since his initial playing days in high school, Kinlaw was doubted by his peers. He recalls, “Everybody was like, ‘hey, you just out there cause you big, you’re not doing nothing.” But Kinlaw just kept the receipts and let his play talk for him. But even having done that, he still felt football wasn’t for him.

But slowly and gradually his liking towards the game also increased. He not only liked all the other things that came with football but started loving the game itself. Today, he stands amongst the best-growing talents in the league. In his 4th year, he is making a name for himself amongst one of the best defenses in the league. And seems to have a trajectory in the right direction.