San Francisco 49ers Injury Update: Kyle Shanahan Awaits Two Crucial MRI Results

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers stand in a peculiar position. The team boasts a loaded roster and Super Bowl aspirations but faces significant internal issues that need addressing. On top of that, they now have new concerns that could impact their early season: two players’ knees need to be examined to determine the severity of the trouble they pose.

During their final preseason game, two of their key secondary contributors, Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos, suffered knee sprains. While Coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out ACL injuries based on initial assessments, an MRI will be conducted for both players to evaluate the extent of the damage.

Both players are new additions to the team and were supposed to fill up spaces where the 49ers have needed help. They were anticipated to take on significant responsibilities from week one, but this incident has arguably put a pause on their immediate contributions.

While addressing the extent of the injury, Coach Shanahan said, “Most likely a sprain — not ACL or anything.” Though, he later added caution, saying, “But we’ll find out more tomorrow.”

This is how the injury-occurring play for Floyd went down:

This looked like it hurt like hell! Hope Leonard Floyd is ok! pic.twitter.com/wGi6myMVwt — Matt Nahigian (@mattnahigian) August 24, 2024

But there was some hope, as Floyd was seen in better spirits on the sidelines:

The most reassuring Leonard Floyd update at the moment. Leonard smiling, Kyle smiling. Both looking like they dodged a bullet. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ZhegIVPjtw — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) August 24, 2024

Given that Gross-Matos and Floyd were brought in this offseason to bolster their pass rush, both are expected to play a crucial role in the defense. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

That said, the 49ers are already in a difficult spot with their early draft pick Ricky Pearsall, and things aren’t looking promising there either.

San Francisco 49ers struggle with Ricky Pearsall

Head Coach Shanahan was recently asked about Pearsall’s situation and whether there’s a timeline for his return. Unfortunately, the 44-year-old coach was at a loss for words, as no update had been provided by the medical staff.

However, he later expressed some optimism, saying, “We’ll see how he is this week… Hoping to get back into practice this week, and if he does, that’s a pretty good sign he could be available.”

The team has a huge gap in the receiver room, as Brandon Aiyuk’s situation remains unclear. While he traveled with the team to Vegas and was seen on the sidelines, there has been no official update. Pearsall was intended to be the insurance policy for Aiyuk, but now, he could be out of the equation.

For now, fans, media, and Coach Shanahan are all hoping for a quick recovery for Pearsall and a swift resolution to Aiyuk’s contract situation.