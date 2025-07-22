Saquon Barkley Shares His Honest Thoughts on Receiving Contracts in Bitcoins

Over the past few years, a handful of NFL players have taken a bold leap into the world of cryptocurrency by deciding to receive part of their salary or endorsement income in Bitcoin. From Russell Okung famously converting half of his $13 million deal in 2020 to Odell Beckham Jr. firing back at critics over his Bitcoin-based Rams contract, the trend has gained serious momentum. And one of those early adopters is Madden 26 cover star Saquon Barkley.

Back in 2021, the now-Philadelphia Eagles running back made headlines when he revealed that all of his endorsement earnings, reportedly in the eight-figure range annually, would be converted into Bitcoin.

Partnering with Strike, which uses the Lightning Network payment platform to convert Bitcoin into fiat deposits, the Super Bowl winner said the move was about ownership, hedging against inflation, and creating long-term financial freedom. “You see inflation, you see how high it is right now,” he said at the time. “You can’t save yourself to wealth.” Now, in 2025, Barkley’s views have somewhat evolved.

In a recent sit-down with Boardroom, he was asked what advice he’d give to another athlete considering a Bitcoin-based contract. This time, Barkley’s response remained straightforward but cautious: “I would never tell someone how much money they should throw in.”

He delved deeper into his new stance by recalling a conversation with MicroStrategy co-founder and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, who once told him to “throw it all in [bitcoin].” The ex-Giants star hesitated then, but now, he seemingly regrets it. “Probably should’ve listened to him… he’s doing pretty well right now,” said the Eagles star.

Despite the success he has seen with Saylor, Barkley heavily emphasized that blindly jumping in isn’t the play. It’s education that’s paramount.

“You gotta educate yourself on stuff before you just step into it. If you go into a lot of things blind and don’t have a lot of information on it, it probably doesn’t end well.”

Now that Barkley is experienced, educated, and has witnessed real-life case studies of Bitcoin and its growth story, the interviewer naturally asked him if he’d go back and take his entire contract in Bitcoin.

The reigning Lombardi Trophy winner continued being cautious, despite saying yes to the question: “I mean, yeah. I guess it depends,” Barkley said. “I think I’d probably panic more when the dips happen… celebrate more with the wins.”

Saquon Barkley says if he could redo his career, he’d take his entire contract in Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/f3Uo2mQED5 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 22, 2025

Call it an accidental byproduct or a legit reason, cryptocurrency’s massive rise over the last few years has resulted in Barkley changing how he invests and thinks.

“As I got involved in this side, whether crypto or tech, it’s helped me more as an individual and even as an athlete… Success is not an accident.”

For the Eagles running back, who recently signed a two-year, $41.2 million deal in Philadelphia (making him the highest-paid RB in NFL history), his latest statements prove that financial literacy isn’t a buzzword. It’s part of the game plan for him.

And while he’s not preaching Bitcoin for everyone, he’s made his position clear: learn first, invest second.