Rob Gronkowski Not “Frustrated” With The Level of Talent in the NFL: “You’ve Got Guys Like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase”

Does the NFL have a talent problem? A number of fans believe the league’s players – particularly quarterbacks – aren’t as good as those from past eras.

While the upper-echelon signal-callers, such as Patrick Mahomes, are decidedly on or above their level, the same can’t be guaranteed for the middle or bottom-tiers. Do former NFL players also feel this way? Rob Gronkowski doesn’t.

He debated the question with Julian Edelman on the Dudes with Dudes podcast. Gronkowski argued the league’s talent level is better than ever, but thinks the way the game is played now impacts fan perception.

“You got guys like Justin Jefferson [and] Ja’Marr Chase just absolutely balling out on the football field like you’ve never seen… Jalen Carter at the defensive tackle position… the talent’s there, it’s just the way they’re going to play… the whole entire style of play is different… [it aligns] with the type of talent that’s out there.”

Edelman agreed, saying he “doesn’t think the talent is lower.” Instead, to him, “the complexity of offense is different… it’s more [college-like].” That trend may have been what the fan was trying to discuss with his question. And Edelman provided an explanation for that “different style” Gronkowski mentioned.

Edelman entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick. He played quarterback at Toledo before the New England Patriots drafted him and turned him into a wide receiver. He wouldn’t have made it in the league if he hadn’t developed in Foxborough.

Edelman’s path to success used to be a common one for NFL players. These days, though, most players aren’t afforded the luxury of development at the professional level. But even worse than that, they’re not developing at their alma maters, either.

“Players aren’t being developed in college, so the NFL pro-style coaches are having to go to the college scheme… because they’re not able to come in [and play pro-style]. A lot of [this] RPO stuff, there’s no complexity to that [despite] being hard to defend.”

Edelman’s thoughts echo similar comments made by Tom Brady over the past year. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has regularly chided the NFL and college football for “dumbing down the game.” He believes the NFL’s level of play has suffered as a result.

One could argue that Brady is right at this moment. However, in the future, there will be no doubting his words. A lack of focus on fundamental improvement in football allows natural talent to win out at the expense of quality. Luckily, Edelman and Gronkowski know at least one college coach – Bill Belichick – is fighting to alter this movement.

“Good thing we got ‘Chapel Bill.’ He’s going to develop all the players out there at UNC, and then they’re going to be NFL-ready.”

The Patriots thrived on hard work and dedication. They went above and beyond in their preparation for their biggest games. Not many franchises, if any, operate in such a fashion anymore.

The NFL needs to rediscover how to develop players and not become a glorified college league. The sport’s health could depend on it.