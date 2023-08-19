A Year Before Jets Showed Interest To Sign Him, David Bakhtiari Planned To Make $2,400,000 From His House In LA

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are cheekily trying to lure star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari who is going to play his second last year in his prevailing contract with the Packers. It could prove to be a profitable deal for Bakhtiari to rejoin his old pal in New York. However, just a year ago David Bakhtiari tried to sell his LA mansion by trying to make a profit of $2,400,000 from it.

In August 2022 David Bakhtiari was eagerly in search of a buyer after he listed his Tarzana home for sale for $6,300,000. Mere weeks before the regular season started, the star OL tried to sell off his half-acre offseason abode which is in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles and it is as luxurious as it could get.

David Bakhtiari Tried to Make $2,400,000 Profit By Selling His LA Home

Bakh became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he signed his four-year $105.5-million contract with the Packers in 2020. And with that much money came the luxury to purchase an impressive mansion in one of the most famous places on the West Coast.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1555544400272379904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The mansion wrapped in a half-acre property has plenty of special amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, spa, basketball court, and three fire pits. Constructed in 2019, the not-so-humble abode spans two stories and has six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms. Additionally, the mansion also features an indoor-outdoor dining room, wine cooler, movie theater, and kitchen with two islands.

David Bakhtiari bought the mansion for $3.9 million in 2020. As of 2023 it is not yet known if any buyer has shown interest in his luxurious house. However, there have been plenty of rumors that suggest that the Jets are showing a lot of interest in the Packers star.

Aaron Rodgers Drops a Cheeky Message for Bakhtiari

Aaron Rodgers recently dropped a cheeky hint on Instagram that rose a lot of eyebrows. The Jets quarterback posted a photo in his latest Instagram story showing love for his “17s” and then tagging Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. However, in a closer look, Rodgers had also tagged his Packers best friend David Bakhtiari on his back.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1691994737316651062?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This came at the time when the Jets’ offensive line has been under major scrutiny. Even Aaron Rodgers has come out to mention his problem with the lagging O-line. Is the New York Jets trying to recruit David Bakhtiari? If so, the Jets are going to be a complete team in the NFL.