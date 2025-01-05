Saquon Barkley Shows Love for His Offensive Line From Sidelines After Sacrificing Shot at Season Record

Saquon Barkley won’t get his chance to make history and break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards. It’s quite unfortunate for him and the Philly Faithful. However, Barkley seems to be keeping his spirits high, giving a heartfelt tribute to his O-line, who at least helped him surpass the 2,000 rushing-yard mark. And, as harsh as it may sound, this milestone wouldn’t have been possible in his former home.

Barkley showed up at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles’ home turf, wearing a vintage-style t-shirt featuring caricatures of his O-linemen. Above the graphic, which included a total of nine players, the words “2K SA” were printed, nodding to his rushing-yard milestone.

On the back, too, the t-shirt featured a message: “HOW ‘BOUT THEM BOYS UP FRONT,” with a small football graphic below it. Within the football design, the text “PHILA 2KSA” was written.

This T-shirt is quite common, and if you’re a basketball fan, you’ve likely seen a Celtics fan wearing one. A T-shirt featuring the ’90s Celtics roster is widely available on the market.

Still, the one Barkley wore to the Eagles’ season finale game is very unique. And surely, fans will be lining up at online stores to snag one, especially since it features that heartfelt, appreciative message for the O-line. Several comments under the post echoed a similar sentiment.

Meanwhile, other fans in the comment section expressed a tinge of sadness that Barkley didn’t get to break Dickerson’s record, set in 1984. One Giants fan even argued that if the Eagles were clever, or truly wanted this, the running back would have broken the record before Week 18. Another Eagles fan hoped the team would win a Super Bowl and make up for this missed chance at history.

The Eagles are locked in for the second seed in the NFC playoffs. They will have home-field advantage in the Wildcard Round, having secured the NFC East title. With them facing a weak and struggling Giants team today, it is highly likely they will secure another win to close out the season.