mobile app bar

Saquon Barkley Shows Love for His Offensive Line From Sidelines After Sacrificing Shot at Season Record

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley; Credit – X @NFL

Saquon Barkley won’t get his chance to make history and break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards. It’s quite unfortunate for him and the Philly Faithful. However, Barkley seems to be keeping his spirits high, giving a heartfelt tribute to his O-line, who at least helped him surpass the 2,000 rushing-yard mark. And, as harsh as it may sound, this milestone wouldn’t have been possible in his former home.

Barkley showed up at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles’ home turf, wearing a vintage-style t-shirt featuring caricatures of his O-linemen. Above the graphic, which included a total of nine players, the words “2K SA” were printed, nodding to his rushing-yard milestone.

On the back, too, the t-shirt featured a message: “HOW ‘BOUT THEM BOYS UP FRONT,” with a small football graphic below it. Within the football design, the text “PHILA 2KSA” was written.

This T-shirt is quite common, and if you’re a basketball fan, you’ve likely seen a Celtics fan wearing one. A T-shirt featuring the ’90s Celtics roster is widely available on the market.

Still, the one Barkley wore to the Eagles’ season finale game is very unique. And surely, fans will be lining up at online stores to snag one, especially since it features that heartfelt, appreciative message for the O-line. Several comments under the post echoed a similar sentiment.

Meanwhile, other fans in the comment section expressed a tinge of sadness that Barkley didn’t get to break Dickerson’s record, set in 1984. One Giants fan even argued that if the Eagles were clever, or truly wanted this, the running back would have broken the record before Week 18. Another Eagles fan hoped the team would win a Super Bowl and make up for this missed chance at history.

The Eagles are locked in for the second seed in the NFC playoffs. They will have home-field advantage in the Wildcard Round, having secured the NFC East title. With them facing a weak and struggling Giants team today, it is highly likely they will secure another win to close out the season.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these