“SAS Is Black Skip Bayless”: Jason Whitlock Refuses to Bury the Beef With Stephen A. Smith

In the ever-dynamic world of sports commentary, the feud between Jason Whitlock and Stephen A. Smith (SAS) has escalated to the next level, becoming a spectacle as engaging as the sports they discuss. Whitlock, in his latest Twitter outburst, suggests that the essence of their dispute isn’t just personal but centers around Smith’s attempt to emulate the likes of Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe.

Whitlock didn’t mince words in his tweet by accusing SAS of undergoing an “emergency extreme makeover” to stay relevant in the fast-evolving sports media landscape. He likened SAS to “Black Skip Bayless,” suggesting SAS is modifying his image and demeanor—donning gold chains and altering his language—in a desperate bid for street credibility and to boost his YouTube presence.

The ‘Fearless’ host even humorously foretold a future where SAS would parade around major cities with a stylist and a puppy—a potential dig at none other than Shannon Sharpe, who has an exotic dog worth $10k, and a stylish, TJ aka Mr. Print, who recently went viral.

On the other hand, Smith, a long-standing figure at ESPN, has only started after recently piling on Whitlock. He posted yet another video, sporting a black t-shirt and rocking chains around his neck, promising to confront Whitlock on his radio show once again.

This came shortly after Whitlock accused the ‘First Take’ host of fabricating stories in his memoir, “Straight Shooter.” SAS’s response was a full-fledged, hour-long tirade in which he vehemently attacked Whitlock’s character, going as far as labeling him the “worst human being” he’s ever known.

Smith’s intense rebuttal further fueled the feud. He passionately defended the authenticity of his memoir, countering Whitlock’s insinuations. This defensive stance was not just about professional integrity; it was a personal battle against Whitlock’s allegations.

No Stopping the Fireworks for Jason Whitlock or Stephen A. Smith

The ongoing tussle between Jason Whitlock and Stephen A. Smith shows no signs of slowing down. Reacting to Smith’s “You thought I was finished?” clip on X, Whitlock quipped, “Yessir. Grab your popcorn!”

Whitlock, undeterred by Smith’s promise of more to come, stood firm on his principles, even if it meant financial loss. He emphasized this in his recent podcast by setting himself apart from others who merely talk the big game without backing it up. He further remarked, “I don’t want to be Stephen A. Smith. I say this with a bit of sympathy but I have never seen anybody this insecure and unhappy with themselves.”

In a sharp critique of Stephen A. Smith, Whitlock expressed pity for what he perceives as the former’s deep-seated insecurity and unhappiness, despite his apparent wealth and fame.

This ongoing saga, with its blend of personal jibes and professional rivalry, continues to captivate the sports media world, keeping audiences hooked for the next round of verbal fireworks.

The Whitlock-Smith feud is more than just a personal vendetta; it’s a reflection of the evolving dynamics in sports media. It showcases the tension between maintaining authenticity and adapting to changing audience preferences. As both commentators stand their ground, the sports media community and fans are treated to a drama-filled rivalry that mirrors the competitive spirit of the sports they cover.