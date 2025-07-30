“I Don’t Want Anybody Injured”: Deion Sanders Lays Out Roadmap for Colorado Athletes After Bladder Cancer Surgery

Having officially won his battle against bladder cancer, Deion Sanders is now turning his attention towards preparing his Colorado Buffaloes for a battle of their own against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Health concerns and speculations dominated most of the news cycle for the Buffs this offseason, but the NFL Hall of Famer has now put the spotlight back where it belongs, on his players.

Prior to their first day of Fall camp, Sanders addressed his team in the meeting room, and he seemed to be every bit of the Coach Prime that they remembered. “All you had to do was do your job. I showed you the way, I showed you the path,” Sanders explained while getting on their cases about their failure to safely navigate the campus in his absence.

“Y’all come out of this complex, sometimes you’re on the phone, sometimes you’re not really paying attention. There’s riders flying 100 miles an hour down this path and you guys decided to go the easy way, never minding the 120 behind you. You made a decision that would’ve cost us the game… And we were going to take the same path because I already thought of, “I don’t want anybody getting injured,” he said.

Suffice to say, Sanders may run a tight ship, but only because he believes that it is in the best interest of both his players and the program as a whole. “I feel like all of y’all are my kids,” he informed them. “I’ve gotta take care of you.”

Once the housekeeping issues had been addressed, Sanders took the boys out for their first day of Fall practice. Colorado’s first official training camp was held on their gameday field rather than their practice one, an intentional choice by Sanders to help jumpstart the process.

“When we’re on the game field, it’s game tempo. When we’re on the game field, it’s game speed… Coaches, when we’re on the game field, you coaching like it’s a game. Staff, it’s a game. So, I expect a game. I don’t even want to yell today, I just want to sit back and have a good time. I’ve been through hell. I just want to sit back and have a good time today. Everything is full speed today.”

As of writing, the Buffaloes will have exactly 30 days to finish preparing themselves for the upcoming season. Thankfully, they won’t have to worry about traveling far in Week 1, as the Yellow Jackets will be the ones traveling to enemy territory.

Colorado’s 2025 debut is currently scheduled to take place at Folsom Field on August 29th, at 6pm MDT. Seeing as Georgia Tech struggled to eke out a winning record in 2024, it’s safe to say that Sanders and the rest of his heard fancy their chances heading into the contest.