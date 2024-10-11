Al Michaels’ Hilarious 4-Word Reaction to Seahawks’ Laviska Shenault Jr. Throwing Up During 49ers Game

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (1) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Trailing 23-3 versus the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, the Seattle Seahawks needed a big spark. Moments later, they got one. But surprisingly, it wasn’t D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, or Jaxon Smith-Njigba who answered the call.

Advertisement

Instead, reserve wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. rose to the occasion. After fielding the kickoff that followed George Kittle’s receiving score, Shenault juked one man, shrugged off another, and raced 97 yards for a momentum-swinging touchdown.

LAVISKA SHENAULT RETURNS THE KICKOFF 97 YARDS.#SFvsSEA on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XGdV5mVdOP — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2024

The return snapped the Seahawks and their fans out of a daze. After their reeling defense forced a punt, Geno Smith marched the offense down the field and cut their 13-point deficit down to six. But before Kenneth Walker scored his touchdown, Shenault made more news.

While Seattle was huddling ahead of their Second-and-Goal play, the broadcast shifted to their sidelines. There, viewers at home were treated to the sight of Shenault taking a knee and throwing up.

Longtime play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels summed up everyone’s thoughts with a brief quip:

“Meanwhile, woah!… Sickness on the sideline.”

Shenault has seen limited involvement in the Seahawks’ offense. He had only one target in each of Seattle’s first four contests, did not see a pass attempt come his way in Week 5, and has yet to garner one through 53:40 of regulation tonight.

This year, the former second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars has four receptions for 26 yards.

Prior to 2024, Shenault had scored seven NFL touchdowns – six as a receiver, and one as a rusher. During his college days at Colorado, Shenault returned one punt for a touchdown but never housed a kick.

Now, his first-ever kick return touchdown will be memorable in more ways than one.