Seahawks News: Jalen Milroe Details What He Learned from Sam Darnold and Drew Lock Last Season

Jalen Milroe’s rookie season stat line will not jump off the page. He appeared in just three games and logged only a handful of snaps as the third quarterback behind Darnold and Lock. After an early-season appearance against Tampa Bay that resulted in a fumble, he was largely inactive the rest of the year, serving as the emergency quarterback on game days.

But around 9:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa on Super Bowl Sunday, something historic happened. Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback to win a Super Bowl as a rookie. Not Jalen Hurts. Not Bryce Young. Not Joe Namath or Bart Starr during their early careers. Milroe, despite limited playing time, will forever be part of that exclusive club. All this while learning daily under a veteran starter.

Backing up Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, Milroe soaked in what he called a combined 15 years of experience between the two (eight from Darnold, seven from Lock) across multiple teams, systems, and defensive looks.

“They’ve been on multiple teams, and they’ve seen so many defenses,” he explained. “With that experience, you’re able to teach, you’re able to be more confident, and you’re able to play much faster.”

From defensive recognition to offensive terminology, from why a specific call is made against a certain coverage to how to prepare during the week, Milroe said those details separate surviving in the league from thriving in it. As a rookie entering a new building, he admitted that you do not always know “the ropes” or the right way to go about things. Watching Darnold lead a successful offense clarified that blueprint.

Milroe repeatedly referenced what he learned at Alabama under Nick Saban: the next-play, one-and-oh mentality. It is the idea that whether the previous snap resulted in a touchdown or a turnover, it is already over.

That same approach, he said, is what he saw from Darnold. There was no lingering on mistakes. No emotional hangover from a stalled drive. Just reset and attack.

“It wasn’t pretty all the time,” Milroe admitted, “but always having that next play mentality, that was key.”

He also emphasized something that often goes unnoticed: quarterback room culture. Darnold texted him on draft day. The veterans welcomed him in. Not every NFL room, Milroe said, is connected that way.

Before taking the field, Darnold would gather the quarterbacks and say, “Tell me what you see. Let’s have some fun and tell me what you see.” It was an invitation to think about the game, not just watch it. For now, Milroe waits.

Darnold, 28, has solidified himself as the established starter. Lock remains under contract. Head coach Mike Macdonald has emphasized that Milroe continues to stack virtual reality reps, scout team work, and weekly developmental periods to stay ready. The path to QB1 is not immediate.

But if Milroe’s rookie year proved anything, it is that development does not always happen under stadium lights. Sometimes it happens in meeting rooms, on scout team fields, and in quiet conversations with veterans who have seen every coverage the league can throw at them.