College Football News: Despite Retiring, Nick Saban Outearns Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick With $80 Million Net Worth

Even in retirement, Nick Saban is still proving to be the king of college football. After establishing both LSU and Alabama as two of the most premier programs in the nation and collecting an unprecedented amount of hardware in the process, the defensive-minded wizard famously called it quits following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Despite this, his net worth is still higher than the two most prominent names in college coaching today, those being Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick. Considering that Sanders just inked himself a five-year, $54-million contract extension, that’s certainly saying something.

At one point in time, Saban was the highest-paid coach in college football, earning more than $130 million in salaries and bonuses throughout his time at Alabama. Another part of his sizable net worth can be attributed to his co-ownership of Dream Motor Group, a luxury car dealership that specializes in Mercedes-Benz.

Today, his net worth rests at a grand total of $80 million. As far as the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes is concerned, his personal net worth sits at a cool $60 million. Having earned nearly $60 million throughout his time in both the NFL and the MLB, the man they call “Primetime” firmly established himself as one of the best players in gridiron history throughout the 1990s.

Apart from his aforementioned contract extension with Colorado, various endorsements, partnerships, and social media accounts which are navigated by his son, Darius, all help to generate a respectable income for Sanders and his family. The former Atlanta Falcon currently owns multiple properties including ones in Canton, Mississippi, Colorado, and Texas.

His 29,229 square foot home in Prosper, Texas, which also boasts 5000 acres of land and multiple lakes, was listed for sale in April of 2025 with an asking price of $5.5 million.

When it comes to the newfound leader of the Carolina Tar Heels, Belichick rests comfortably in between Saban and Sanders with a net worth of $70 million. The most decorated play caller in professional history signed a five-year, $50-million contract to be the next big name in Chapel Hill, his first ever fully-publicized deal.

Many of the details pertaining to his previous contracts with the New England Patriots are unknown, yet according to CelebrityNetWorth, “Several inside reports have claimed he was quietly the highest-paid coach in the NFL,” and that “It is generally understood that Belichick earns at least $12.5 million in base salary.”

Suffice to say, there’s nothing deflated about Belichick’s wallet. The former Patriot has quietly amassed a real estate empire that includes multiple homes in Massachusetts, specifically on Shell Street.

Nevertheless, should either Sanders or Belichick manage to produce a playoff win or a bowl game for their respective programs, then there’s always the potential for future contract extensions. Simply put, they may not be able to usurp Saban’s body of work, but they can certainly collect just as much cash.