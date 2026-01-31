Seahawks Not for Sale: Seattle Focus on Super Bowl Revenge Amid Executive’s $7 Billion Comment

Unnamed sources are often viewed as a godsend in the world of journalism, but they can just as easily burn you. A few days after he managed to set the football world on fire with his earth-shattering report about Bill Polian leading the charge against Bill Belichick in the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting pool, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham is now being called out by the ownership group of the Seattle Seahawks for spreading “rumors” about the future of their team.

In their latest report, both Wickersham and Brady Henderson stated that “league and ownership sources familiar with the arrangement” had informed them that the Seattle franchise would be up for sale following the final result of Super Bowl LX, with a targeted price of $7 to $8 billion.

The team’s original owner, Paul G. Allen, passed away in 2018, and his estate has been expected to bring the club to market ever since, but according to one of their spokesmen, ESPN’s report is as misguided as it is false.

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale. We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

Suffice to say, it doesn’t seem as if the estate is interested in ‘selling high’ after their team managed to reach its first Super Bowl since their heartbreaking loss to the very same franchise that they will cross paths with on February 8th. If anything, they are looking forward to the idea of exacting their revenge and enjoying the spoils that come with the title of world champions.

After all, when your franchise is being listed as the largest Super Bowl favorite of the past decade, it’s hard to imagine letting go of it right then and there. Nevertheless, the main point is that, while it won’t be happening this offseason, the Seahawks will be up for sale at some point in the future.

Every time an NFL franchise goes up for sale, it becomes the most valuable one in the league. This is because the opportunity to buy is incredibly hard to come by, as teams are often kept by one particular group for decades at a time.

Throw in the fact that the NFL has steadily become a bastion for the concepts of infinite growth and never-ending economic expansion, and it becomes pretty clear why even some of the league’s lowliest franchises, like the Carolina Panthers, are still able to fetch a few billion dollars.

Whenever the Seahawks are eventually put up for sale, expect to see a few celebrities and other notable names being mentioned, just like you did when the New York Giants were shopping their 10% minority share that ultimately landed with the Koch family in 2025.