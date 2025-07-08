“That’s Why Guys Respect Him So Much”: Tom Brady’s Two-Word Advice Helps Patrick Mahomes Thrive This Offseason

Heading into the ninth season of his professional career, Patrick Mahomes already figures to be one of the greatest signal callers in NFL history by the time he retires.

He’s won more games than any other quarterback throughout the first eight years of his career, and he’s already collected three Lombardi trophies. His current pace is so unprecedented that Tom Brady himself suggested that, if there’s anyone who’s capable of winning more than seven Super Bowls, it’s the pride and joy of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite being former rivals, the two GOATs have shared a cordial relationship with each other for the past several years. In fact, Mahomes admitted that he’s frequently consulted with the former Patriot throughout this offseason.

As he attempts to rebound from one of the most lopsided losses in Super Bowl history, Mahomes seems to have found some solace in Brady’s company.

“I actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason and it’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude. I have so much respect for him. I’ll take whatever advice he gives me.”

While Mahomes did say that he’ll be keeping Brady’s secrets for himself, he did note that the general theme of the lesson is simply “be yourself.”

When Kay Adams mentioned to him that Brady would be in the broadcast booth for the Chiefs’ Week 2 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, he smiled and said, “That’ll be a good one, we’ve got a little bit of history at least.”

After the Eagles hang their banner on opening week, they’ll travel to Arrowhead Stadium to write the latest chapter in what has slowly become a storied interconference rivalry. When asked about his initial reaction to seeing them scheduled for a rematch so early into the season, Mahomes noted that the Chiefs will be facing a lot of talented teams right off the bat.

Nevertheless, he expects the contest against Philadelphia to serve as an early barometer for the rest of the season.

“The start of our season really, there’s a lot of great football teams. Whenever you win a lot of games, you play against a lot of great football teams… Obviously, they got after us this Super Bowl so it’ll be a great challenge for us to see where we’re at. It’s early in the season, but we’ll get to go out there and play the best of the best.”

The 2025 season is shaping up to be a pivotal one for both Mahomes and the Chiefs as a franchise. The soon-to-be nine-year veteran will be expected to make the most of what little time Travis Kelce and Andy Reid have remaining; otherwise, he’ll risk an abrupt end to the dynasty that Kansas City has managed to create.

An almost-immediate rematch with the world champions will certainly prove to be telling, but there’s no guarantee that the Chiefs have improved their odds of beating the Eagles since they last shared the field together in New Orleans.