Seahawks vs. 49ers Stats: Top Performers and Letdowns From TNF

The San Francisco 49ers grabbed the top place in the NFC West after their Thursday night win over the Seahawks. After a 2-3 stretch at the beginning of the season, the Brock Purdy-led unit put up a fight against their divisional rivals to even their record to a 3-3.

Most of the expected players had a good day, like Brock Purdy and his 18 completions out of 28 for 255 yards. However, Seahawk QB Geno Smith had an uncharacteristically bad day, his 2 interceptions were the nail in Seattle’s coffin.

Top Performers

Brock Purdy: The 49ers QB was under pressure from the Seahawks defense for much of the game, but never caved, and managed to lead game-winning drives. His two passes thrown to Kittle were sharp lasers delivered into tight coverage, with the TE making an impressive toe-tap catch on the first throw and a remarkable grab amidst heavy traffic on the second.

Purdy ended the day with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions to register the 49ers’ 6th straight win against Seattle.

George Kittle: The TE might just be the man of the hour, as his two TDs sealed the deal for the 49ers. Kittle secured five of six targets for 58 yards in the 49ers’ win against the Seahawks.

Kittle led the team in receptions and targets while finishing second in receiving yards. The skilled tight end also caught touchdown passes of 10 and 9 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Special mention for Jordan Mason: The backup RB was balling out once again on Thursday before his shoulder injury derailed him. Mason has done a great job of stepping into the shoes of star RB Christian McAffrey. He entered Week 6 as the NFL’s second-leading rusher and added another nine carries for 73 yards in just the first quarter.

However, midway through the second quarter, Mason ran to the left for a 14-yard gain but fell hard on his left shoulder after being tackled by a group of defenders. While he did return in the third quarter, he was not the same.

Standout moments

Deebo Samuel Sr’s 76-yard TD: The veteran WR’s touchdown in the second quarter was a classic Deebo moment as he caught a pass from Purdy near midfield and then added over 50 yards after the catch, for a spectacular 76-yard touchdown. He ended the day with seven touches for 117 yards.

Rookie’s Day Out: Jordan Mason’s injury set the stage for rookie RB’s 76-yard scamper that stunned everyone. He broke off a 76-yard run down the right side, nearly scoring.

Although he was caught from behind, he wisely went down to prevent his momentum from carrying him into the end zone, forcing the Seahawks to use two timeouts before Kyle Juszczyk sealed the game with a six-yard touchdown. Holding off from his career-first TD wasn’t the best decision but at least he was thinking.

Guerendo rushed 10 times for 99 yards in the 49ers’ 36-24 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.