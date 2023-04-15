“Selection of Snacks”: Tom Brady Superfan Veronika Rajek Spotted ‘Hanging Out’ With TB12’s Book on Way to Coachella

Veronika Rajek was on her way to Coachella to celebrate the ultimate music and entertainment festival. While driving all the way to Indio, the blond beauty gave a sneak peek into her morning past-time activities, sharing a bunch of snacks and a Tom Brady book to read.

The Slovakian bombshell rose to prominence ever since she confessed her love for the NFL legend. Last year, she attended a regular season game between the Buccaneers and the Saints, donning a TB12 jersey.

She was left awestruck by the veteran’s last-minute comeback win. After revealing her inclination towards the former quarterback, her social media fan following skyrocketed, and she soon became an internet celebrity.

Veronika Rajek sparks the TB12 debate again

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has kicked off this weekend, with concertgoers blocking the streets in Indio. Hundreds of artists will perform at the event, with plenty of emerging talents to showcase their talents in front of a big audience.

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK are some big names scheduled to perform this week. Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the festival, and already in its first week, all the tickets have been officially sold. Next week, tickets will go on sale for $549.

Meanwhile, Instagram model Veronika Rajek has decided to attend the world’s biggest pop festival. As usual, she shared the updates on her Ig story, where one could see her enjoying the sunny morning inside a car and having breakfast snacks. She captioned the post, “My Selection of Snacks”.

Veronika Rajek her way to Coachella spend her past-time with TB12 book.#TomBrady pic.twitter.com/KSZqUXbaQf — Deepesh Nair (@deepeshhere06) April 15, 2023

Interestingly, she also gave glimpses of her reading for the morning. And it was none other than the TB12 book placed between her legs. No doubt, Rajek couldn’t get past the charisma of Brady and his work ethic.

Rajek reveals the necessary qualities required for an ideal partner

The 27-year-old has often caught headlines for her comments on choosing a life partner. For her, it doesn’t matter whether he has luxurious cars or a dynamic lifestyle. All she needs is a great companion, who is athletic, tall, and loves to indulge in physical activities, at least three times a week.

“I am looking for men to be honest and to be funny. You don’t impress me with cars, I don’t care if you have a BMW or a Mercedes…” Rajek said as much in an interview, per MARCA.

“I think in this era, there are not many gentlemen: men don’t hold the door for you, men don’t help you sit down in a restaurant… these are the tiny details that make the difference,” she added.

Rajek has garnered numerous proposals from across the country and happens to be a hot topic in the celebrity world. It will be interesting to see whether she finds her life partner anytime soon.