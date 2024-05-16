Jamal Murray’s Calf Strain Has Nuggets Fans Worried Over His Availability Ahead of a Closeout Game 6

May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) is interviewed after game five against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After going two down in the series, the Denver Nuggets have scripted a historic comeback to lead 3-2. Now they have an opportunity to put an end to Anthony Edwards’ glorious season run, tonight at Target Center. Unfortunately, their star player Jamal Murray‘s availability issues, which have been there throughout the first five games in the series, are again creeping in.

Advertisement

As per the official injury report, Murray is listed as ‘Questionable’ for Game 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 27-year-old has been reeling from a strain in his left calf and his agony is far from over.

The only other feature from the Nuggets camp on the report is Vlatko Cancar who is listed as ‘Out’. So, is Jamal Murray’s appearance on the injury report a point of concern for the Nuggets fans?

In reality, the final call on his availability for the next game will be a game-time decision. However, as we have seen, throughout the series, Murray has made his way to the court despite being a regular feature on the report. In addition to that, he has been crucial for the franchise in their last three outings.

As unfortunate as his injury has been, the Nuggets have learned to overcome the challenges. When asked about Murray’s injury ahead of Game 2, coach Michael Malone said, “With Jamal, it’s just the situation we find ourselves in.”

So, it’s understandable that the Nuggets camp won’t beat themselves up with the looming fear of the calf strain. Additionally, Murray’s injury does affect him, especially his on-court behavior.

Jamal Murray lost his cool earlier in the series

The 27-year-old plays the perfect Robin to Nikola Jokic’s Batman. The duo will forever be etched in the memories of the Nuggets fans as they rallied together to bring the franchise’s first-ever NBA trophy. However, in the ongoing Conference Semifinals, at one point, it seemed like they’d lost their touch.

To make matters worse, Murray threw multiple objects on the court during Game 2 as the players ran up and down the hardwood. For his actions, the Nuggets star was fined a hefty $100,000 by the league. Since then, he has managed to catch up with his form.

In Game 3, Murray dropped 24 points with four rebounds, five assists, and three steals while shooting 11 of 21 from the field. In the next two games, he scored 19 and 16 while managing a field goal shooting percentage of nearly 50 on both occasions. So, ahead of a potential series closer, the fans would hope the game time decision goes in their favor.