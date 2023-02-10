“Serena Williams won AO carrying a child & Broncos won Super Bowl carrying me”: Peyton Manning once served a few serious burns at the 2017 ESPYS

Peyton Manning is now more well-known for his insane sense of humor than he is for being a Hall of Famer and a Super Bowl winner. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB has graced many an important occasion with his candid jokes and not-so-subtle digs at players and teams. Like the time when he absolutely took the ESPYS by storm when hosting its 25th anniversary.

Manning hosted the ESPYS back in 2017, serving the audience with some classic Manning humor. Which also included him “reluctantly” making jokes about athletes and athletic teams. Not to mention, his “subtle” attempts to draw in a few more bucks from his sponsors by promoting their products.

Talking about how he is the first athlete to host the ESPYS, he says, “I know what some of y’all are thinking right John Cena hosted the ESPYs last year and he’s an athlete,” he says. “John Cena is an athlete, in the same way, that Ryan Lochte is a reliable witness.”

That was only the start of it, though. It almost felt like retirement gave Peyton a new set of arms to swing at whoever he wanted. Evidently, he was not pulling his punches at all. He even had some words on the Patriots pulling a massive comeback win in the Super Bowl against the Falcons. Safe to say, no one was expecting this from him.

“Because I’m being forced to say it, I love that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won their fifth Super Bowl,” he says. “But I want you to know, I believe in the Falcons. I believe in Matt Ryan and Dan Quinn… I wanted the Falcons to hear that from me now, at the beginning of the show. Because they’re going to stop paying attention three-quarters of the way in. Because that’s what they seem to do.”

Peyton Manning and his humor lit up the 2017 ESPYS awards

No one was spared from Peyton Manning’s burning sword of humor, not even himself! “I love that Serena Williams won the Australian Open while carrying a child. That’s even more impressive than when, two years ago, the Denver Broncos defense won the Super Bowl while carrying me… Von Miller, thanks again pal,” he said about his own Super Bowl with Denver.

Peyton Manning continues his spreading his humor in the NFL community to this day. Primarily through the Monday Night Football show he co-hosts with his brother Eli Manning.

Known widely as “Manningcast”, the show acts as the springboard for the funny rivalry the brothers have, and is a popular show for fans looking for casual coverage of games. Served with a side of the classic Manning humor.

