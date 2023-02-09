“My 15-year-old is towering over you” : Tom Brady savagely trolls Julian Edelman for being shorter than his son Jack

Tom Brady is definitely enjoying his retirement. No longer practicing or watching videos preparing for the next season, he now has all the time in the world. Which he is using to get back with friends and family. Those he had been unable to hang out with previously. One of those friends is former Patriots teammate and receiver, Julian Edelman. Who might have second thoughts about meeting Brady and his son again.

TB12 recently shared a photo to Instagram, in which Edelman is seen standing back-to-back with Brady’s eldest son, John “Jack” Edward. The 5’10” receiver is dwarfed by Jack, as Brady writes in the post, “Sorry @edelman11 you stopped growing and now this 15-year-old is towering over you ❤️❤️“

Edelman and Brady spent 10 years as teammates in New England. In 10 years, the duo played together in 127 games and won 3 Super Bowls. Edelman has 580 catches for 6,311 yards to his name, along with 41 touchdowns, from Brady alone. Though he played college football as a quarterback, he transitioned into a receiver/punt return specialist role after the Patriots drafted him in 2009.

Also Read: Super Bowl LVII Official Merchandise: When, Where & How To Buy?

Tom Brady is becoming more social after retiring from active football

Tom Brady is finding a lot of time to get back together with those near and dear to him. Especially his children, who might be seeing more of their father than they ever used to. The way Brady is enjoying himself this time around only cements the fact that there is no way he’s coming back to the NFL.

He has no reason to, though. For he has achieved far more than any other player can aspire. With 7 Super Bowls to his name, he can rest assured that the NFL community will remember his name, long after he is gone. Though, it seems it might not be just as a prolific and successful football player.

TB12 is all set to begin his 10-year tenure with Fox Sports, to be their top analyst. A deal that sees him make $375 million dollars, will no doubt shoot him straight to the top tiers of game calling. It will be an interesting prospect to see how he applies his 23 years of NFL experience while commentating.

It will be even more interesting watching him give his takes on the next generation of QBs. Especially when players from that set will be actively trying to take his crown from him. How will Brady fare in the booth? Will he become a commentating GOAT, and etch his name into that part of the NFL as well?

Also Read: “That’s not happening!” : Jason & Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce reveals why she will not toss the coin at ‘Kelce Bowl’