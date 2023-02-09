“Was hoping for a girl & I got one!” : Mama Kelce savagely roasts Travis Kelce for being a fashionista

The Kelce brothers are giving the Manning brothers a run for their money. Travis and Jason Kelce are quickly becoming America’s favorite sibling duo. This is only helped by the fact that they are facing each other in a Super Bowl game next Monday. Something the Mannings could never do. However, it seems Mama Kelce may be the top dog in the group and does not shy away from an occasional roast or two.

Appearing on the Kelce brothers’ podcast ‘New Heights’, Donna talks about a wide variety of things. Including how she was hoping for a girl when she was having Travis. Jason posed this question to Donna moments after Travis called him a “mistake”. Donna, on the other hand, took the opportunity to slow-burn poor Travis, who was clearly having the upper hand in the show.

“Let’s set the records straight. How disappointed were you when Travis became was announced as a boy?” Jason asked, much to Travis’ amusement. When Donna replied in the negative, Jason stressed the fact that she had been hoping for a girl.

A cornered Donna then gave in, and said, “Yes. Yes, I was hoping for a girl. But I got one. He’s a fashionista and a dancer!”. Her response sparked her sons to go into a fit of laughter, as Travis lined up why his mother came up with that response.

This is not the first time Donna has roasted Travis for his fashion sense. For having one rather. Back in 2022, after the Chiefs had won a playoff game, Donna appeared on the NFL Network for an interview. During the interview, she said, “It’s definitely… [a]] big boy kind of a thing… This is definitely not business attire.”

Travis and Jason Kelce set to face each other in Super Bowl LVII

Donna Kelce did not receive the title “NFL Mom of the Year” for no reason. Especially after she marathoned her way from one son’s game to another in two different cities, it was difficult to ignore her feats. What’s more, her name is now etched in the history book. As the first and only mother to have two sons play in the Super Bowl. She might just be wishing they were both on the same team, though.

However, the brothers seem all set to face each other next Monday. Both of them are trying to win their second Super Bowl ring. Which according to Jason, comes with eternal bragging rights. It would be hilarious in the future to see these two argue about who was the better player. Especially if the loser from Monday goes on to win more Super Bowl rings than the other.

While that seems like a happy future to think of, both brothers are aware of the stark reality that faces them. They acknowledge that no matter what, one will go home heartbroken. Which will be difficult to get over, since the winner will be right there in the house, a constant reminder of the loss. Both brothers have seemingly decided that they will not make it hard for the other, a testament to their bond.

With the ‘Kelce Bowl’ only a few days away, who will come out on top? Which brother will go home heartbroken, and which one will have eternal bragging rights over the other?

