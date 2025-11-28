Tyreek Hill Says He “Needs To Go Home” Days After Endorsing ‘I Miss Chiefs’ On Instagram

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Tyreek Hill suffered one of the ugliest injuries of the year back in Week 4. He’s been out ever since. And it seems like he’s not just “out” as in “ruled out for the season”, but “out” as in “he’s out in Miami.” He certainly seems like he’s moving on from the Miami Dolphins and onto something familiar.

Hill has had a rough couple of years with the Dolphins, and 2025 started only slightly better than the previous year. It’s clear this Dolphins project has stalled, and Hill wants a chance to win another Super Bowl somewhere else. Somewhere like Kansas City?

It certainly seems like that’s where Cheetah is leaning here. He had six really good years with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2016 to 2021, and he’s clearly been reminiscing about those good times. Hill recently tweeted that he “needs to go home”, and by “home,” we can only assume he means his first NFL home in K.C.

I need to go home ☺️ — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 28, 2025

If you weren’t sure that he definitely meant the Chiefs, all you have to do is look in the replies to Hill’s tweet to get some reassurance.

“Come home, please,” tweeted one Chiefs fan with a GIF of Patrick Mahomes giving Tyreek Hill a piggyback.

“Yeah, bring your ass back to Kansas immediately after the season ends,” said another fan.

“We’ll be waiting for you,” tweeted another along with a picture of Hill in a Chiefs jersey.

“You and Rashee will be such a great duo next year big bro,” replied one K.C. fan.

It’s clear where the Chiefs’ fandom is on this particular issue. They have no hard feelings about the divorce back in 2022, and they want to get back together.

Hill certainly seems like he’s pining for those days in red and yellow as well. Last week, another former Chiefs wideout posted a picture of the Chiefs’ receiver room back during Hill’s time there with the caption “miss it fasho”, and Hill reposted it.

The speedster, who had 21 catches for 265 yards and a TD this season before he went down with a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears in Week 4, has also been tweeting a lot of fan-type stuff about the Chiefs lately. Not to mention, he changed his Instagram bio to “Unemployed”.

Since his injury layoff, Tyreek Hill has majorly tweeted about Chiefs games and players pic.twitter.com/sNWW30X450 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) November 28, 2025

And it would make sense somewhat for the Chiefs, too. Hollywood Brown is likely to depart after this year, so Hill would slot in nicely next to youngsters Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. They’d need to make some space for Hill’s massive $50+ million cap hit next year, though.