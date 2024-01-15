“The Guy Just Won a F**king Million Dollars”: Jason & Travis Kelce Can’t Stop Laughing About Chris Jones’ Viral Jackpot Win Celebration

The recent NFL face-off between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs wasn’t just another game on the calendar. While playoff positioning was not a key factor, the real thrill was on the field, particularly for Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Entering the game, Jones was a mere half-sack away from unlocking a massive $1.25 million bonus. The Kelce brothers couldn’t help but be amused by how the whole thing unfolded.

With nine sacks already under his belt this season, all eyes were on Jones to see if he could clinch the much-awaited tenth against the Chargers. As he bagged his tenth sack, the Chiefs’ sideline erupted, in a team-wide celebration of Jones securing his bonus.

The aftermath of this epic play became a hot topic on the New Heights podcast, where NFL stars and brothers Jason and Travis Kelce shared their humorous insights. They recounted how Jones was being double-teamed and facing intense pressure but eventually found his way to the quarterback.

Jason Kelce, unable to contain his laughter, narrated, “Ahh, that’s mine, that’s mine,” mimicking Jones’ claim to the sack. Travis added a funny remark about Jones checking the sidelines to confirm his victory, igniting more laughter. Jason asked Travis, “Did you guys get a penalty? Look at how many people are on the field.” To which Travis replied,

“No, the guy just won a f***in million dollars. He just won the jackpot. Are you kidding me? We just got excited for him, man.”

The brothers highlighted Jones’ ecstatic sprint to the sidelines, joking about his surprising speed, clocked at 14.85 miles per hour, in celebration.

The moment of truth arrived in the third quarter of the game for Jones. The Chargers were in a critical third-and-6 situation, deep in the red zone. Then, like a scene from a blockbuster, Jones burst through the line. With a powerful claw, he brought down quarterback Easton Stick, marking his tenth sack and unlocking the jackpot. This was not just any sack; it was a million-dollar move.

In a heartwarming move, Jones booked it to the sidelines to celebrate with his team. What was even more heartwarming was how the entire sideline was just as psyched for Jones, the spirit of celebration palpable in every single player, as they surrounded him.

While the Kelce brothers brought humor to the tale, Kansas City’s head coach, Andy Reid, shared a more heartfelt perspective. Reid expressed his joy in seeing Jones achieve the milestone, acknowledging his determination and performance throughout the game.

Coach Andy Reid’s Support for Chris Jones

That last sack for Jones turned out to be a difficult ordeal. What was supposed to be a one-quarter play, extended into the second half. Coach Reid shared a touching account of Jones’ journey, from a contract holdout to playing beyond his scheduled time in the game, solely driven by his goal. Reid’s decision to let Jones play longer than planned underlines his understanding and support for his player’s ambitions. The HC after the game said,

“It was great to get Chris [Jones] that sack. The one sack took him a little bit but if he ain’t hurt, he’s getting there, so he really played a good game.”

Interestingly, the story also sheds light on Travis Kelce’s decision to not pursue a similar milestone. Despite having the opportunity, Kelce chose to step back, killing his 1000-yard season streak. While Jones may have hit a monetary jackpot with that bonus, he’s surely hit the jackpot in his life by landing among such supportive teammates.