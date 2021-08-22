“Shailene Woodley Is The Best Thing That Happened Last Year”: When Aaron Rodgers Opened Up About His Relationship While Throwing Subtle Shade At The Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot of great things happen to him the last year, but Shailene Woodley definitely tops the list for the Packers quarterback.

The Packers quarterback has had a weird offseason this year after yet another loss in the NFC Conference Championship game. His frustrations with the Packers organization came to the forefront as he finally voiced everything that he found wrong with the Packers management.

All throughout this time, Shailene Woodley has been incredibly supportive of her fiancé as he’s dealt with the backlash from his comments about the Green Bay Packers, even retweeting certain analysts who have stood up for Rodgers, including Stephen A. Smith.

Aaron Rodgers Said That Engagement Shailene Woodley Was The Highlight Of His 2020

Back in February of this year, Aaron Rodgers shocked the NFL world by announcing that he was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley during the NFL Honors show while he was named the NFL MVP.

His speech went:

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season”

And then, he dropped the big truth bomb:

“I got engaged.”

When Rodgers was asked about how his 2020 went, he didn’t shy away from bringing his romance to the limelight and giving Woodley credit for making it an amazing year.