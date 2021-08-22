“Shailene Woodley Is The Best Thing That Happened Last Year”: When Aaron Rodgers Opened Up About His Relationship While Throwing Subtle Shade At The Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot of great things happen to him the last year, but Shailene Woodley definitely tops the list for the Packers quarterback.
The Packers quarterback has had a weird offseason this year after yet another loss in the NFC Conference Championship game. His frustrations with the Packers organization came to the forefront as he finally voiced everything that he found wrong with the Packers management.
LIVE: @AaronRodgers12 speaks with the media at #PackersCamp
📺: More coverage on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/m8FDAaMjSB
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 28, 2021
All throughout this time, Shailene Woodley has been incredibly supportive of her fiancé as he’s dealt with the backlash from his comments about the Green Bay Packers, even retweeting certain analysts who have stood up for Rodgers, including Stephen A. Smith.
Also Read: “It Was Really Fun That the President Laughed Along”: Tom Brady Clears the Air Surrounding “Sleepy Tom” Joke Directed at Joe Biden During Buccaneers White House Visit
Aaron Rodgers Said That Engagement Shailene Woodley Was The Highlight Of His 2020
Back in February of this year, Aaron Rodgers shocked the NFL world by announcing that he was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley during the NFL Honors show while he was named the NFL MVP.
His speech went:
“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season”
And then, he dropped the big truth bomb:
“I got engaged.”
When Rodgers was asked about how his 2020 went, he didn’t shy away from bringing his romance to the limelight and giving Woodley credit for making it an amazing year.
“I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life. Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.”
Is that some shade at the Packers? We all know how Rodgers feels about management and the issues he’s had, and even though he’s reached some incredible highs with them, back to back conference championship appearances, the Packers’ ceiling obviously isn’t at the level he’d want it to be at.
That’s probably why Shailene Woodley is the best thing that happened to him last year. The couple haven’t settled on an official wedding date yet, but that should definitely be in the works soon.
Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’ #NewsBreak 🥰 https://t.co/SqVCkOft9z
— 💕Kathy💕🇺🇸🏳️🌈🧀💚💛💚💛💚 (@KathyLovetro) August 18, 2021
Also Read: “Y’all See Zach Wilson Though?”: Chad Johnson Was Taken Aback By Jets Rookie’s Dominant Preseason Performance Vs. Packers