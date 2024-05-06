“Shake it Off”: Tom Brady Takes Shots at Kansas City Chiefs With a Taylor Swift Reference

The Netflix Roast of Tom Brady went on to cross a lot of comedic lines. The roast was a huge success and there were a lot of shots going around. The ex-Patriots quarterback took a lot of jibes from his friends, teammates, and popular comedians. There were shots taken at various controversies like Deflategate, his divorces, and different dating rumors about him. However, Brady did not take the roasts lying down. He made sure that he got some good shots back at other teams and their fanbases. One of his targets was the Kansas City Chiefs fanbase.

After being roasted by everyone, Brady took to the dias to take some shots at people. He wasn’t gentle with any of the people who roasted him, not even his own favorite ex-teammates. Furthermore, he also roasted the organization people are dubbing as greater than Brady’s legacy: The Chiefs. Brady spoke about how the Chiefs have had 5 good years in the past 50 years of their franchise. He also took shots at the Chiefs, claiming the only reason they’re famous is because of Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kelce.

Brady even made Swift references and said, “Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls… in honor of TAY TAY… Let’s take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for 5. SHAKE IT OFF.” And that’s not the only fanbase Brady insulted. He had some out-of-pocket insults for the Eagles as well.

Tom Brady Takes Shots at the Eagles

Brady did not hold back as he roasted fanbases throughout his part of the roast. After enduring more than 2 hours of roasting, Brady went a little unhinged with his roasts. He roasted the entire Eagles fanbase with some over-the-top roasts. Brady claimed that Philadelphia is filled with fans who have sad hopes of winning the championship.

He also made some wild allegations against them and said, “Philly fans are a bunch of racist a**holes… But Kevin Hart is from there, so I understand. Philly has to grease their poles when they win a Championship, and how do they do it? By rubbing someone from Philadelphia on them.” There was no love lost between Brady and the city of Philly. And even in a room full of comedians, Brady was holding his own well. Moreover, Brady handled the roast in a very likable fashion, making sure that he was a great sport about the jokes. It just remains to be seen what the implication of Brady’s words from the roast will bring.