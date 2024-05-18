Even After Trying Hard, Tom Brady Was ‘Un-Hateable’ for This Rival From Steel City

James Harrison, the former linebacker known for his ferocity on the field, had his share of rivalries during his NFL career. One of the most notable was with Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback whose success with the New England Patriots made him a constant target for opposing defenders. Yet, Harrison’s brief stint with the Patriots in 2017 revealed a surprising aspect of Brady, something he had never expected, something that was about to change his perception.

Harrison, who spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, saw his initial perception of Brady overturn within a week or two of his joining the Patriots. During an appearance on Cam Heyward’s ‘Not Just Football’, the former linebacker recounted his early days in New England and his first encounter with Brady:

“When I first got there, obviously the first person I met was Tom,” Harrison said. “He introduced himself as if I didn’t know who the hell he was. But he does that with everybody. He’s just a genuinely good person.”

This initial meeting was characteristic of Brady’s approach to his teammates, regardless of their status or tenure. The legendary quarterback’s friendly demeanor surprised Harrison, despite his desire to dislike Tom Brady, someone he has faced year after year on the field.

“I wanted to hate him when I got here, so I was like, ‘He’s feeding me some B.S. He’s just being a good guy in front of me,’” Harrison narrated. “I’m just sitting back watching for a week or two. Finally, I had to tell him, ‘I wanted to come here and hate you.’ … That’s why everybody likes him. He’s a good dude.”

Harrison’s experience is not unique. Many of Brady’s former teammates have echoed Harrison’s sentiments in the past. Much like him, their preconceived notions of Tom Brady were dismantled by his genuine kindness. But his brilliance has never gone unchallenged, even today, as he enters the media landscape.

Tom Brady Has New Rivals in New Job

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, is transitioning from the football field to the broadcast booth. He will begin his career as a color commentator with Fox Sports.

His debut is set to take place during the NFL’s opening weekend on September 8th, when the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys. Therefore, there is nothing but anticipation for Brady’s stint, alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

TB12 follows in the footsteps of other successful players-turned-commentators like Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, and Tony Romo. These former players have set a high bar, and Brady is eager to prove he can match their success.

However, Tom Brady’s competitive spirit and deep understanding of the game are expected to translate well to his new role. He has expressed his enthusiasm for the Cowboys’ storylines, highlighting players like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons and acknowledging the coaching prowess of Mike McCarthy.

Therefore, as he enters the broadcasting world, fans eagerly await, anticipating how he will adapt and whether he can achieve the same level of excellence that defined his playing career.