“Shame on You Brian Daboll and John Mara”: Giants Fans Show Sympathy for Daniel Jones After a Humiliating Development

Sneha Singh
Published

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during press conference at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse.

Nov 8, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during press conference at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As if things weren’t bad enough for Daniel Jones, with him getting benched for the rest of the season — they might have just gotten worse. The Giants quarterback is reportedly now on the scout team in a new role as safety. This development has only fueled fans’ outrage even further.

New York has been off to a dismal start this season with a record of 2-8 and Jones has taken the brunt of it. He was first benched and made the fourth-string quarterback, and then, replaced by Tommy DeVito as the starter.

Now, Dan Duggan reported that the QB was seen “wearing a red scout team jersey lined up at safety during an offensive install period,” accompanied by a few coaching staff members during practice.

The news came as a shock to the Giants fans who expressed their empathy for Jones’ embarrassing predicament. They openly called out the team’s treatment of their quarterback, despite their personal opinions about the athlete.

While Jones‘ future looks blurry with the Giants, their new quarterback room isn’t the most sorted either.

Daniel Jones’ benching chaos

In a surprising move, Tommy DeVito was chosen over Drew Lock to take over for Jones as the starter. Many believe that Lock’s contract expiring next year is the main reason for the team’s decision, while DeVito will be tested as a potential future option in the coming weeks.

A visibly dejected Lock was asked about his thoughts on the entire decision and his emotions at losing the starting job. While the 28-year-old admitted that it’s been an emotional time, he understands that it’s a business and feels he needs to stay professional to safeguard his future.

“There’s tons of emotions involved in all of it,” said the signal caller. “I would say, this is still a business I want more jobs after this year. If I come in and be ugly and nasty, it leaves a bad taste in these guys’ mouths. I’m going to come in and be great.”

Lock also clarified that he has no qualms with DeVito, who’s been a “great friend,” and that he’s only excited for him.

The Giants hope to bring about an improvement in their dismal run by revamping the quarterback room. But will it work? Only time will tell.

