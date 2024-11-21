“Shame on You Brian Daboll and John Mara”: Giants Fans Show Sympathy for Daniel Jones After a Humiliating Development

As if things weren’t bad enough for Daniel Jones, with him getting benched for the rest of the season — they might have just gotten worse. The Giants quarterback is reportedly now on the scout team in a new role as safety. This development has only fueled fans’ outrage even further.

New York has been off to a dismal start this season with a record of 2-8 and Jones has taken the brunt of it. He was first benched and made the fourth-string quarterback, and then, replaced by Tommy DeVito as the starter.

Now, Dan Duggan reported that the QB was seen “wearing a red scout team jersey lined up at safety during an offensive install period,” accompanied by a few coaching staff members during practice.

Daniel Jones spent part of the open portion of practice wearing a red scout team jersey lined up at safety during an offensive install period. He was joined on the scout team D by some practice squad OL, TE coach Tim Kelly, assistant QB coach Christian Jones and offensive… — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 21, 2024

The news came as a shock to the Giants fans who expressed their empathy for Jones’ embarrassing predicament. They openly called out the team’s treatment of their quarterback, despite their personal opinions about the athlete.

So now they’re just trying to humiliate him? It’s not Jones’s fault the Giants chose to invest so much into him. What a lousy organization. — Brett Stevens (@runningmoron) November 21, 2024

Nobody is happier than me that the Jones era is finally over but do they really have to have him out there as a stand around place holder at safety? Jeez — Eric Argiro (@EricArgiro) November 21, 2024

Thank you for everything Jones. This is worse than when Eli was benched. After everything 8 did for us, this is how it all ends. Shame on you Brian Daboll and John Mara. — Dan (@DanissoCooI) November 21, 2024

While Jones‘ future looks blurry with the Giants, their new quarterback room isn’t the most sorted either.

Daniel Jones’ benching chaos

In a surprising move, Tommy DeVito was chosen over Drew Lock to take over for Jones as the starter. Many believe that Lock’s contract expiring next year is the main reason for the team’s decision, while DeVito will be tested as a potential future option in the coming weeks.

A visibly dejected Lock was asked about his thoughts on the entire decision and his emotions at losing the starting job. While the 28-year-old admitted that it’s been an emotional time, he understands that it’s a business and feels he needs to stay professional to safeguard his future.

“There’s tons of emotions involved in all of it,” said the signal caller. “I would say, this is still a business I want more jobs after this year. If I come in and be ugly and nasty, it leaves a bad taste in these guys’ mouths. I’m going to come in and be great.”

Lock also clarified that he has no qualms with DeVito, who’s been a “great friend,” and that he’s only excited for him.

“I want more jobs after this year. If I come in and be ugly and nasty, it leaves a bad taste in these guys’ mouths. I’m going to come in and be great. Not to mention…Tommy is a great friend. He deserve to have this team behind him, I’m excited for him.” – Drew Lock pic.twitter.com/yz6RE8PTs1 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 20, 2024

The Giants hope to bring about an improvement in their dismal run by revamping the quarterback room. But will it work? Only time will tell.