“Tom Brady, See Me Try”: Travis Hunter Signs the Same Oakley Wall as the GOAT After Trying Specially Curated Glasses

One of the many perks of being a star athlete is receiving customized merchandise from your favorite retailers. For the Jacksonville Jaguars’ most recent rookie sensation, Travis Hunter, that means a brand new pair of Oakleys.

The two-way phenom recently partnered with the sporting goods brand to help debut their new Oakley AI performance glasses. In the most recent upload to his personal YouTube page, the former Colorado Buffalo made the trip to a local outlet to receive a custom pair of frames sporting the latest tech.

After putting them on for the first time, his grin seemed to be as wide as the frames themselves.

“I’m about to look different. Dang, I got a new look. These are clean. New glasses, new look.”

The inspiration behind Hunter’s glasses was to install the primary functions of his Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses into a sport frame, while also improving both battery life and camera quality. Simply put, it’s a one-of-a-kind product for a one-of-a-kind athlete.

Afterwards, he showed off the video camera function while traveling to the back of the store to autograph the same wall that Tom Brady himself once signed. Pretending to sign over Brady’s signature, Hunter said, “Tom Brady, see me try.”

Once the promotional material and formalities were out of the way, Hunter sat down for an episode of Sundae Conversation with comedic sensation Caleb Pressley.

Travis Hunter on Sundae Conversation

Known for his awkward and overly direct line of questioning, Pressley jokingly noted that, “Everyone always asks you, “What do you like more, offense or defense?” But my question to you is, do you feel like you’re too good for special teams?”

“I don’t feel like I’m too good for nothing on the football field,” Hunter retorted. “If coach puts me out there, I’ll be out there.”

Pressley then took a shot at Hunter’s new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, by sarcastically clarifying that “Correct me if I’m wrong. You’re going to play wide receiver on offense, and then, when Trevor Lawrence throws an interception, you’ll be on defense?”

Even though the criticism was all in the name of good fun, Hunter was sure to have his QB’s back on the matter.

“He’s not going to throw an interception. So I’m correcting you when you’re wrong. He’s not going to throw any interceptions, but when we do score, I will go to defense.”

Hunter’s press schedule has been nothing short of a whirlwind since night one of the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether it’s a promotional pop up at Oakley, a meet and greet at Dick’s Sporting Goods, or a sit-down interview on one of the most popular shows in sports media today, the newfound face of the Jaguars seems to be everywhere nowadays.

Should his two-way talents manage to actually translate to the next level, then he’ll likely become the most marketable name in the NFL, assuming that he isn’t already.