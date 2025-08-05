Jaguars Depth Chart: Travis Hunter Prioritized at WR as Tyson Campbell, Jourdan Lewis Overtake Him as CBs

Ever since the Jacksonville Jaguars first made the call to send both their 2025 and 2026 first-round draft picks to the Cleveland Browns, fans and analysts alike have been speculating about how exactly the Jaguars plan to divvy up Travis Hunter’s responsibilities. Now, thanks to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, we have a much better idea of what Hunter’s offensive/defensive split may consist of.

The self-proclaimed “unicorn” is currently being listed as a first-team wide receiver and a second-team cornerback, suggesting that Hunter will be primarily utilized on offense. Although it’s worth keeping in mind that the current iteration of Jacksonville’s depth chart is anything but final.

On their first depth chart of the season, the Jaguars are listing their No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter as a starting wide receiver and a second-string cornerback. pic.twitter.com/axvxhUMWzV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2025

The Jaguars’ former second-round pick in Tyson Campbell and former Dallas Cowboy, Jourdan Lewis, both slot ahead of Hunter at this point in time. Of course, that’s not to say that Hunter is any form of a liability on defense. It just simply boils down to business.

The franchise’s newfound general manager, James Gladstone, has previously admitted to pursuing Lewis in the past during his time with Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay. Now that he’s finally been able to add the eight-year veteran to one of his rosters, of course the team figures to feature Lewis somewhat prominently.

A similar case can be made for Campbell, who recently signed a four-year, $76.5-million contract extension to become one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the league today. So, yes, Jacksonville is certainly excited about Hunter’s meta-breaking potential, but they still have other obligations that they need to honor as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will make the trip down to Jacksonville for first week of the preseason, where fans figure to get their first glimpses of what Hunter has in store. Although, he’s already managed to impress throughout OTAs and training camp, so it’s likely that the coaching may not feel the need to take many risks ahead of the regular season.

As of writing, Hunter has exactly 34 days left to prepare for his professional debut. It’s been three long years since the Jaguars last tasted victory in the postseason, and they’ll be expecting the 22-year-old rookie to prove himself handy after they paid an exorbitant price to add bring him into the prowl.

Thankfully, for both Hunter and the rest of his pack, the Jaguars’ should have an easy time searching for pray. When accounting for opponent win percentage from the 2024 season, Jacksonville has one of the most favorable schedules of any team in football.

Their opponent’s combined win percentage from last season is just .467, making it the ninth weakest schedule in the entire league. Now that they’ve seemingly put together a worthy group of talent, fans shouldn’t be surprised if the Jaguars manage to make the most of this opportunity.