Rashee Rice’s Draft Mentor Keyshawn Johnson Is Quite Disappointed After the High-Speed Car Crash

Rashee Rice had a fabulous start to his career, being drafted by the ruling Super Bowl champions in 2023 and subsequently becoming one. It all seemed laid out for the 23-year-old wide receiver until his alleged involvement in a high-speed car crash. Videos of the incident have already surfaced on the internet, and one of the two cars that were left at the scene was reportedly registered to the NFL star. Considered to be on the run at that time, Rashee Rice has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, rightly disappointing his mentor, Keyshawn Johnson.

While the Dallas police were believed to be searching for Rashee Rice, who fled the scene of a six-car crash, Keyshawn Johnson decided to keep him in his conversation on ESPN’s ‘Undisputed‘. Without skipping a beat, Johnson called out Rice’s irresponsible behavior on the show and stated that he had already texted him, but wasn’t expecting a reply since his text “was not nice.”

“I know him and he’s old enough to know better,” Johnson said. “So, I’m pissed at him…I’ve already texted him. He ain’t going to respond to me cuz my text was not nice.”

While there is frustration amongst the NFL community, the charge sheet on the incident is still a collection of maybe’s. According to the call sheet, Rice’s involvement in the incident is still unclear. Moreover, Rice, the suspected driver of his Chevrolet Corvette, hasn’t yet appeared in the Dallas County jail records. Though Rice remains out of the picture at the moment, the clamor is loud in the NFL community.

Rashee Rice Faces the Music for Risking It All

Rashee Rice’s rookie year saw him emerge at the sweetest spot in the NFL. With two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes by his side, the former SMU Mustangs star has rightfully earned his first ring. He also got the most postseason reception by a rookie nod in his debut year. And after risking it all for a few minutes of fun, Rice has already become a focus of disappointment. Speaking about this incident, Skip also had a similar reaction:

“He fell into the greatest situation you could ever fall into. You’re playing with one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, the best quarterback of this generation right now with his Super Bowls. Three (Lombardies) out of four years, you couldn’t be in a sweeter spot,” said Skip Bayless.

Despite the unconfirmed nature of the report, Rashee Rice’s future seems uncertain. Also, it’s still not clear if the Dallas police are looking to press charges. What’s clear, however, is that his reputation is hanging by a thread.