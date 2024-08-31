Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Express Reservations About Players Voting Josh Allen “Overrated”

2023 NFL MVP contender Josh Allen is gearing up to meet the Cardinals for this season’s first fixture. However, he faced an unexpected blow from his fellow NFL players who voted him ‘Most Overrated QB.’ This unexpected rating had many analysts confused, including Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson.

Sharpe discussed the result on his show Nightcap alongside former wide receiver and partner Ocho. He revealed that in the ESPN survey, one of the most common reasons to pick Allen was his record of highest turnovers.

Expressing shock over the label, Sharpe highlighted that Allen’s 221 total touchdown record is second only to Patrick Mahomes. Ocho had a similar reaction, as he presented an impassioned defense of the Bills QB:

“Did the players really vote on this? Because even the players whether you play offense or you play defense you understand how good Josh Allen is despite the goddamn interception despite the goddamn turnovers you understand how special he is.”

He further claimed that these surveys should be taken with a grain of salt.

Allen had 22 turnovers in 17 regular season games he played last year. However, in the same duration, he scored 29 passing and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Ocho claimed that the only acceptable reason for such a vote is Allen ‘falling short’ in the playoffs. However, for Ocho, his role in bringing back the Bills to their “winning ways” supersedes that.

Before Allen was at the helm, the Bills only had one playoff appearance in the 21st century. Allen was drafted in 2018 by the team and within two years he took the team to an AFC Championship game.

Allen, himself, seemed not too worried about this oversight from his peers.

Josh Allen’s response to being voted as “overrated”

When Allen was asked about the vote, his reaction was unfazed as he saw it as a “term of endearment.” Hilariously though, he expressed his disappointment over not getting invited to such player surveys.

Allen’s reaction comes from the satisfaction in his work with the team. In his six seasons with the team, he took the Bills to the playoffs in five. And this is a testament to his skill as a quarterback. However, the trophyless cabinet will continue to give more power to the ‘overrated’ tag.