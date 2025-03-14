Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Get Honest as Bill Belichick Requests UNC to Include His Girlfriend in Emails

Things are getting serious between Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. They have moved from vacations and concerts to him telling his new employers and staff to make her party to any conversation surrounding him. Yes, the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach has requested UNC staff members to include his girlfriend in future team-related correspondence.

The move has obviously raised eyebrows. Since Jordon has no official role on Bill’s staff and isn’t employed by UNC in any capacity, people have been baffled by the unusualness of it all. However, Chad Johnson didn’t seem too bothered by this new development.

Ocho seemed to agree with Bill. He believes involving a significant other in work-related conversations can be helpful, particularly for things like scheduling and logistical tasks.

“On certain things. Work-related yes. To keep things within context, anything work-related, that individual is included to make sure I stay on top of my stuff because sometimes I forget certain things. The scheduling, boarding pass, just small stuff so I stay on top of it and that individual keeps me ahead of schedule. But everything, no, absolutely not,” he said on Nightcap.

Shannon Sharpe was more on the fence. He emphasized the importance of keeping someone significant in your life informed about work-related matters, especially when it comes to commitments that might impact your ability to carry out your duties effectively.

Given that Sharpe is not married and his relationship status seems unknown, who is that significant person in his life? Well, that’s his executive assistant, Shelly Davis, who keeps track of his schedule and commitments to various shows, he is a big part of.

There’s also a key difference between Shelly’s role in Shannon’s life and Hudson’s role in Bill’s—she’s not his assistant, she’s his girlfriend. The Hall of Famer made it clear that, even when he had a partner, he never involved them this deeply in his business.

“I can see it because there is a lot of stuff that Shelly gets copied on because Shelly is the one that has my schedule. For the most part, Shelly is looped in. The difference is a lot of people that have executive assistants, you loop them in. She’s not his assistant. There is a difference between the two. Assistant, yes. Girlfriend, no.”

Shannon has always kept his work and personal life separate—and he has no plans to change that. However, he understands where Bill Belichick is coming from. As Sharpe put it, love can make you do things you wouldn’t normally do.

Bill’s relationship dynamic with Jordon seems different from what most professionals have with their partners. By asking UNC to keep Hudson in the loop, the former Patriots head coach is signaling just how important she is in his life—perhaps even hinting that they’re ready to take the next step. It looks like she’s in it for the long haul.