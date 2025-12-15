“I’m Not Renewing… Keep Your Snow Covered Seats”: Bengals Fan’s Email to Season Ticket Rep Goes Viral

The Cincinnati Bengals found themselves knee-deep in a snow controversy after Sunday. According to fans and the NFL, the team did not do a good enough job clearing snow from spectator seats before the game. The issue was later used as ammo in a fan’s backlash over canceling their season tickets.

Advertisement

On top of the snow-covered seats controversy, the Bengals lost again, falling 24-0 at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Burrow had a stinker of a game, throwing for 225 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The loss officially eliminated the team from playoff contention. Add this to years of mediocrity, and it appeared fans have had enough.

Most notably, a fan’s email to a Bengals season ticket representative was posted on Reddit and sparked widespread reaction.

“I threw my invoice away. I’m not renewing. Keep your stickers. Keep your snow covered seats,” they wrote. “This team is an embarrassment. Please tell Mike. I’m out.”

It was an angry message from a fan that clearly carried years of resentment. The Bengals are one of the most cursed teams in the NFL when it comes to winning. They have been a franchise since 1968, have appeared in three Super Bowls, and have lost all of them.

When other fans noticed the vehement comments on Reddit, they lauded the original poster for the email. “Should’ve included a cordial…’fire Zach’,” one suggested.

“This is the only way things change,” another commented. “This is the kind of energy that gets me excited,” someone else wrote.

Although there were plenty of Bengals fans who pointed out that yelling at a season ticket rep isn’t going to help anything.

“As this will become more and more common, please remember that the reps aren’t the owners and to show some courtesy towards them,” they said.

We have to agree with the last Redditor here. Still, people are often quick to go after the messenger rather than the person who wrote the message in situations like this. The comments themselves were fairly tame, comparable to a customer telling a waiter they did not like the food and would not be returning.

At the end of the day, this really highlights the state of the Bengals fanbase. Fans are fed up with the team. They do not want to go to a stadium with snow-covered seats only to watch their team underperform week after week. It has become exhausting, and they have had enough. Something needs to change.