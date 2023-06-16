Patrick Mahomes Flexes His 613 Diamond Ring to Shut Down Ja’Marr Chase’s Strange Trash Talk

Patrick Mahomes isn’t really one to boast about himself, but after a trash-talking attempt by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, he had to flex his new ring. The Chiefs just had their ring ceremony where they were coronated with the newest Super Bowl ring. The ring contains 613 diamonds and much more on it to truly celebrate the Chiefs’ memorable title run. The ring is decked with symbolism and pays homage to everything the Chiefs achieved in the 2022-23 season.

Earlier this week Joe Burrow had a definitive answer to who the best quarterback in the league is, easily answering Patrick Mahomes. Ja’Marr Chase was asked about Burrow’s reply, and he simply went, “Pat who?” as if to say he’s cooler and above the Chiefs quarterback to pretend like he doesn’t know who he is. It’s a form of trash-talking for sure, but it comes at an odd time considering the Chiefs quarterback just won the league MVP award and the Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes has an easy flex to shut down Ja’Marr Chase

Normally when you’re trying to trash-talk someone, you have good reason to. Either you’re better than them, your team just beat them, or you showed them up in some way.

However, none of that really applies to Ja’Marr Chase. Of course, he plays WR, but he isn’t dominating the game the way Mahomes is right now. The Bengals just lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, ending the other side of the debate.

So, it was in some way, a weird shot by Ja’Marr Chase. It’s also weirder when you consider that his quarterback just labeled Mahomes as the best in the league. However, Mahomes wasn’t going to be quiet for too long.

After the ring ceremony, he posted a picture of him flexing with his two rings with a smartly worded caption.

Mahomes clearly won this battle.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have decked out rings

There’s a lot of thought and planning that went into creating the Chiefs’ 2023 rings. As per “The Sporting News“, the ring has 613 diamonds, and 35 rubies, making up 16.1 carats.

The team’s logo contains 16 rubies for the Chiefs’ 16 division titles and 50 diamonds for their 50 seasons in the league. There are 16 diamonds making up the base to represent the 16 players who scored a touchdown last season.

The ring also features a unique removable pendant which can be worn after being taken off the ring. Many more subtle details went into creating the ring, and it all goes to show the kind of effort the Chiefs put in last year to win it all.