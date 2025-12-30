“They Said Josh Allen Ran Him Out the Building”: NFL Fans React as Stefon Diggs Gets Charged for Strangulation and Assault

Stefon Diggs is facing serious criminal charges stemming from an alleged assault on December 2. Few details have been reported, but the New England Patriots wide receiver was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery. Diggs has denied the allegations through his attorney and is set to be arraigned just two days before the AFC Championship game.

Again, limited information has been released about the incident, but rumors are circulating intensely. Diggs’s attorney appeared in court on Tuesday to ensure the details of the case remain sealed. If convicted, it would be a massive blunder for a key piece of a thriving Patriots roster. Last week, Diggs caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. The week before, he had nine catches for 138 yards.

Naturally, fans rushed to social media to react to the news. Most notably, fans of other teams took jabs at the Patriots’ fanbase over the situation.

“They said Josh ran him out the building,” a Josh Allen fan account commented, referencing the Bills trading Diggs to the Texans in 2024, which many fans online said happened because of Allen.

“How much help does Josh Allen need,” another jokingly wrote.

Others highlighted that Diggs has always been untrustworthy, going back to his days on the Minnesota Vikings.

“When Diggs was with the Vikings, he was the unanimous winner when players were asked ‘who is the one player that you would never let date your sister?’” they recalled.

“Most would kill for his life, and he seems to do everything to wanna throw it away,” a fourth said.

The good news is that this doesn’t seem to be a case of domestic violence between Diggs and his girlfriend, Cardi B. That’s where fans’ minds first went when they read about the assault charges. The two still appear to be happily together and raising their child.

The bad news is that this unexpected update throws a wrench into the Patriots’ season. It may not end up affecting anything, depending on how far they can go in the playoffs. But at the very least, it’s a distraction that the team most likely doesn’t want to deal with.

The Patriots have already put out a statement regarding the breaking news.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” they said in a statement, adding,

“We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

We’ll just have to wait and see how this one plays out. For now, it’s still a bunch of rumors circulating. In due time, the nitty-gritty details should be revealed.

As of now, Diggs is set to play in the Pats’ season finale Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. He has been on a heater as of late and will look to carry that momentum into the playoffs. He leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and yards per game.