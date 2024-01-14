Panthers Veteran Cam Newton Gives Authentic Advice to Bryce Young After Pathetic 2–15 Season: “This Is Why He Needs Help”

Bryce Young’s debut season with the Panthers didn’t exactly turn out how he had hoped. After winning the Heisman in 2021 and then a 10-2 record the next year with Alabama, the Panthers starting QB’s rookie season went exactly the opposite with a disappointing 2-15 record. It was a season that he would rather forget going forward, and former Panthers legend Cam Newton recently stepped in to offer valuable advice to the young player.

Drawing from his experience and observations this season, Newton praised Young’s efforts despite a brutal season. Moreover, he shared genuine insights to motivate and uplift the 22-year-old quarterback.

In a recent episode of his ‘4th and 1′ podcast, Cam Newton highlighted the need for support around Bryce Young. Newton emphasized that even if a player performs well and plays a game deserving of a win, it becomes demoralizing when they still fall short. He pointed out the emotional toll it takes and stressed the crucial need for a strong team and support system during such moments. He stated,

“This is why he needs help because he played a game that was good enough to win,” Newton said. “You can go to sleep better at night to be able to say: Man, I did everything I possibly could to win a game and yet I still lost… That’s demoralizing!”

The former Panthers QB’s one piece of advice to Carolina is to add more resources by including dynamic weapons on their roster. The team definitely needs offensive help, and to become a Super Bowl contender in the coming season, the focus should also be on their defense and special teams.

Comparing Young’s potential to “flash in the frying pan“, Newton also expressed confidence in his abilities, highlighting the importance of Young’s overall development, particularly as he approaches the offseason.

Carolina Panthers Gear Up for a Revamp Ahead of the 2024 Season

In November, the Panthers parted ways with their head coach, Frank Reich, after a devastating 1-10 start. Moving forward, their special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor, took the interim position but also failed miserably with a 1-5 record. The Panthers undeniably lack motivation, and they need an inspiring coach to lift them out of their current slump.

The Cardiac Cats marked one of their lowest records in franchise history this season. Their offense immensely struggled, ranking at the bottom with just 13.9 points per game among the 32 teams.

On a positive note, their defense performed well, securing the fourth spot with an average of 24.5 points per game. As the Panthers are headed to find a new head coach before the 2024 season begins, Cam Newton believes there is much more to consider.

Over the years, Carolina has had success drafting defensive players like Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Xavier Woods, and Vonn Bell, who are doing justice to their roles. However, as they gear up for the 2024 season, the Panthers’ focus should be on building their offense. Getting standout players in the wide receiver, tight end, and running back positions should be their top priority.