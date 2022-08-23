NFL

Shannon Sharpe called out Nicki Minaj for being fake in front of $65 million NFL legends

Shannon Sharpe called out Nicki Minaj for being fake in front of $65 million NFL legends
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
2022 NBA ROTY Scottie Barnes calls out Brons*xuals for cheering for LeBron James at Pro-AM Workout
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Shannon Sharpe called out Nicki Minaj for being fake in front of $65 million NFL legends
Shannon Sharpe called out Nicki Minaj for being fake in front of $65 million NFL legends

Shannon Sharpe is an entertaining media personality, and he once took it too far with…