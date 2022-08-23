Tom Brady wishes his son with his $25 million ex, Bridget Moynahan, Jack Moynahan a happy birthday

Tom Brady found time to wish his son Jack Moynahan a happy birthday, a child he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady is currently married to Gisele Bündchen who he shares Benjamin and Vivian with. However, from 2004 to 2006, Brady dated Bridget Moynahan who has a net worth of $25 million.

The two split up in December, 2006, and in 2007, Moynahan’s publicist confirmed she was more than three months pregnant with Brady’s child.

Despite splitting up, the two have remained on good terms, and Brady shares a good relationship with his son Jack John Edward Thomas (Jack) Moynahan.

Tom Brady wishes his son Jack a happy birthday

On August 22nd, Brady shared a special message for his son Jack Moynahan’s 15th birthday.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful son,” Brady wrote along with a post. “What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack.”

Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen also reached out and shared a special message for her stepson. “Happy birthday sweetest Jack!!” Gisele captioned her post. “15 looks great on you! I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo.”

After initially being shocked by the news that Brady had a child with Bridget, Gisele has come to accept Jack like her own child and loves him incredibly.

“I’m so grateful for [Bridget],” she said once. “I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand.”

