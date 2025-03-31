Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Engage in Intense Debate Over Tetairoa McMillian’s ‘I Don’t Watch Film’ Statement

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa (“Tet”) McMillan is one of the 2025 NFL Draft’s best wide receiver prospects. He’s essentially a consensus top-20 pick. A recent admission he made, though, could quickly change that narrative.

McMillan, on camera, revealed he “doesn’t watch football at all.” That in itself isn’t the worst thing. A lot of players, because of their own crazy schedules, don’t spend Sundays on the couch with wings, pizza, and beer. But McMillan’s habit is worse than that. He added he “doesn’t watch film on his own,” only in team meetings.

At the NFL level, you have to study on your own to position yourself for success. Talent and physical abilities alone can’t carry you to the top of the sport where everyone has those same genetic gifts. Shannon Sharpe believes this is the case, but Chad Johnson does not.

The two discussed McMillan’s film practices – or lack thereof – on Nightcap. And their typically cordial banter turned into anything but when Johnson suggested McMillan punting on tape study was “not a big deal.”

As soon as Johnson made his statement, Sharpe showed he was disgusted. He put his head on his hand and asked Johnson the question again. Johnson, animated, backed his argument by pointing to McMillan’s dominant collegiate production.

“When you turn [his] film on and it’s time to play, what does he do on the field? Regardless of him not watching film, does he show up and play? Is he productive?” – Chad Johnson

Really surprised this hasn’t made the rounds more. I’m out on Tet McMillan. Here’s why courtesy of S&L ➡️ pic.twitter.com/Pwdv9ta7pf — Mr.Optimistic (@MrOptimisticHou) March 28, 2025

To Johnson, McMillan watching tape with his offense is enough. Sharpe, as we alluded to, vehemently disagreed.

“You know in order to be great, you got to watch [film] on your own!” – Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe joked that, “some players watch film and can’t get it done.” But he knows McMillan would only help himself if he studied the intricacies of defensive backs at a deeper level. Sharpe then said he “doesn’t know any receiver worth anything” that doesn’t analyze type on their own.

Johnson and Sharpe’s disagreement stemmed solely on McMillan’s custom when alone. But the soon-to-be 22-year-old wideout posted incredible numbers throughout his Wildcats’ tenure. He recorded a combined 174 receptions, 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns across his sophomore and junior campaigns. He averaged 108.8 yards per game in his 25 appearances.

Life can be different for extremely talented people. While hard work often beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard, there are some exceptions. It’s possible McMillan is one of them. He’s a quality receiver prospect, but not a generational one. Because of this, it’s likely he’ll need to adjust his ways to meet and exceed his sky-high potential as a professional.