Steelers Fans Hype Up On Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf Reunion Talks

Ever since DK Metcalf broke onto the scene, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked with him. However after years of failure to sign the WR, the Steelers nation have some happy news as the latest reports indicate Pittsburgh’s heavy interest in signing Metcalf. What’s got the Steelers fans even more excited is the fact that DK Metclaf’s potential arrival could see him recreate his deadly partnership with Russell Wilson like their Seattle days.

As per senior NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright, the Steelers earlier today have tested waters with the Seattle Seahawks on DK Mercalf’s availability. Allbright revealed that if the deal were to go ahead, it could only happen post-June 1st due to contractual issues on the WR’s side. Regardless, this is an exciting piece of business for the Steelers as they can now potentially recreate the insane offensive exploits of Wilson-Metcalf from their Seahawks days.

The #Steelers contacted the #Seahawks about a trade for WR DK Metcalf, per Benjamin Allbright. They weren’t turned down outright, but if a deal were to get done, it would have to be post-June 1. pic.twitter.com/izHzpaHvgg — Steelers Update (@_SteelersUpdate) May 1, 2024

For those out of the loop, Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf from 2019 to 2022 were among the most dangerous QB-WR duos in the league. What set them apart was their incredible chemistry and brotherhood. The duo during their tenure together also racked up great numbers.

For example, the WR recorded a whopping 2,973 yards with Russell Wilson in their time together. Safe to say, fans are super excited at the prospect of Wilson recreating his magic again with Metcalf. Fans thus took to “X” to share their enthusiasm.

*deepp breathe in* PLEASE PLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASE PLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEP https://t.co/DaQnzbc8gc — Noam (@noamgum) May 2, 2024

I would absolutely love this — isaiah.parks (@isaiahparks22) May 1, 2024

Get it done! — LBC (@Eskeetit_Litty) May 2, 2024

A few fans meanwhile wondered if the move is really required considering the Steelers already have a starter in George Pickens.

Why tf are we forcing this ? Like fr… we got GP. We got the rookie that’s gonna play slot and not have ego. We got multi TE for our amzing rush game. CANT WE STOP THE NARCISSISTIC NARRATIVE OF NEEDED ANOTHER WR2 — Xaturnx (@sajaygee) May 1, 2024

Naaah. We got Pickens — S. Rach (@allnRachal) May 2, 2024

Regardless of Steelers fans’ worries about how a move like this will affect Pickens, the truth is that you simply cannot give up an opportunity to sign a talent like Metcalf. A WR roster of Pickens and DK Metcalf would wreak havoc in the league.

Signing DK Metcalf Would Make The Steelers A Force To Reckon With

AFC North is undeniably one of the most competitive divisions in the AFC this year. With the likes of the Browns, Ravens and Bengals, retaining their already core team while making some big moves, it seemed like the Steelers were destined to be fourth. But DK Metcalf’s potential signing changes the complexion of the group.

An offensive arsenal of Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, George Pickens and DK Metcalf would undeniably be one of the best in the league. Considering Metcalf’s past chemistry with Russell and his incredible consistency, his arrival can change the dynamics of AFC North.

If DK Metcalf does end up signing with the Steelers, it would be ironic considering Pittsburgh picked Dionate Johnson as Metcalf’s replacement during the 2019 draft. All that said, you do not give up the opportunity to sign a monster like DK Metcalf. It’s a win-win for both parties as DK will reunite with his best friend while Pittsburgh will have an incredible offensive weapon in their arsenal.