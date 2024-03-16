“It Was Pretty Known He Wasn’t Leaving”: Steelers Insider Reveals What Made Russell Wilson Stay in Pittsburgh for a $1.2 Million Deal

Russell Wilson joining the Pittsburgh Steelers is probably the most significant move this offseason. Just a month ago, nobody knew where the former Seahawks man would end up after talks of a release sparked like wildfire. Then, just two days before the new league year, Wilson himself confirmed that he and the Mike Tomlin-led Stillers had agreed to a contract. And what’s even more surprising is that Wilson barely got to test the waters of free agency, as he had appeared in just one interview with the Giants aside from the one in Steel City. So the question remains: How did this deal between a QB that has failed to leave a dent in the past few seasons and possibly the biggest franchise in the NFL materialize in mere days?

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly shed light on what went down during Russell Wilson’s meet and greet with Mike Tomlin. According to Kaboly, a senior writer for the Athletic, NFL players hold Tomlin in high regard, which likely opened the door for Wilson to have a chat with the team in the first place.

Once the meeting was set up, things got interesting as Kaboly claimed that it was hard for Tomlin and Wilson to come out of the room without a deal, since both of them were smooth talkers. He also noted that Wilson’s connections with minority owners might have sparked the visit.

“So I don’t think this was on anybody’s radar until he showed up here. Maybe if it was a goodwill gesture of bringing him in here, because he has some ties with some of the minority owners,” Kaboli said. “However, once he got here, it was pretty well known quickly that he wasn’t leaving.”

Whatever may be the reason, Kaboly thinks when Russell Wilson set foot in Pittsburgh, it was clear he wasn’t going anywhere else. He also pointed out the recent press conference Russell Wilson appeared in, where he couldn’t stop raving about his team and his eagerness to work with Tomlin.

Wilson surprised everyone by not only discussing winning a Super Bowl soon but also sharing his intention to keep playing for another five to seven years, possibly until he reaches his 40s.

Russell Wilson’s Excitement Over Joining Steelers

In a recent interview with sideline reporter Missi Matthews, the star quarterback spoke highly of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. He praised Tomlin’s track record of winning games consistently and regarded him as one of the greatest coaches in the league’s history. He stated,

“I think that we think about Coach Tomlin — his success — and all the things that he’s done with amazing players that he’s had, and the coaching staffs, and the people. You know, it’s hard to win as often as he has, and he’s one of the greatest to ever do it.”

The star quarterback, showing his deep admiration for Coach Tomlin, also revealed the strong desire he had to play for the Steelers. Once the opportunity came, he wasted no time persuading the head coach and management to seal the deal.

Wilson’s arrival in Pittsburgh is thrilling, with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield. This combination holds the promise of a winning formula for both Wilson and the entire team.

Furthermore, as per Spotrac, Wilson’s deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers comes at a league minimum salary of $1.21 million for one year, considerably lower than what some players will earn next season. However, the Denver Broncos are set to pay him about $39 million in guaranteed payment. Overall, this whole setup is pretty impressive and works for everyone involved.