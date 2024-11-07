“There Wasn’t Enough Being Poured Into Me as a Player”: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi Sanders Once Revealed Why She Left Colorado

Shelomi Sanders surprised everyone earlier this year when she decided to enter the transfer portal. After all, the Sanders are supposed to stick together, in Colorado. Speculation poured in from every corner of the sports world, and after months at Alabama A&M, the basketball athlete finally shed light on why she made that decision. Even if that decision meant stepping out from behind her father’s shadow.

Back when Shelomi announced her decision to leave Colorado, Deion Sanders was gravely against it. In fact, he called it a “stupid” decision to go back to an HBCU. For the youngest daughter of Coach Prime, however, the move away from her family was necessary for her growth.

In a social media live Q&A, Shelomi cited the environment in Colorado as not being conducive to her growth, explaining it as the main reason behind her decision to move away. She didn’t speak critically of her former university, but the basketball guard did reveal that the vibes were bad enough to make her consider quitting her basketball career, had she stayed longer.

“I don’t want to say anything too bad… It just wasn’t good energy. It wasn’t good vibes. There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit.”

In hindsight, it makes sense why Shelomi left the Buffs for more opportunities. In the final stretch of the season, Shelomi had just 11 minutes of playtime in five games. For an athlete of her age, having game time is far more important for development than the prestige of the institution she is representing.

Being able to play only a few minutes becomes even more baffling when considering the immense promise she showed at Jackson State, where she averaged 16 points per game.

That said, Deion Sanders doesn’t seem to be disappointed with his daughter’s decision anymore.

Papa Prime shares an appreciation post for Shelomi

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders took to Instagram to share a clip of Shelomi sinking a basketball shot. And quite flawlessly. The clip also featured the Alabama A&M guard’s flying kiss celebration, which was a hit among the fans.

Coach Prime paired the video with a heartfelt caption, sharing with his followers how proud he is of his daughter for pursuing her own path toward greatness. Deion also reminded Shelomi that this is just the beginning, as she must continue reminding the world that she has Sanders blood running through her veins.

“I’m so PROUD OF U BABYGIRL & that at the end, let them know that you’re a SANDERS!” shared the Buffs HC on Instagram.

It’s heartening to see that Deion Sanders didn’t take her daughter’s snub to his heart. Daughters always share a close bond with their father, and Coach Prime celebrating Shelomi’s every victory shows just how much he loves his youngest.