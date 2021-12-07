NFL

“Mac Jones was the first quarterback I haven’t talked to”: Peyton Manning was rejected by New England Patriots PR to interview Mac Jones ahead of MNF game vs. Bills

Mac Jones
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Stephen Curry 3-pointers made: How many more shots does Steph need to make before he passes Ray Allen for NBA all-time 3-pointer record?
Next Article
"Bronny James has my support and my blueprint": LeBron James reiterates his dream to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA
NFL Latest News
Jonnu Smith
“Jonnu Smith with the circus grab!”: Mac Jones’ first pass of the day is a wild one as Patriots TE hauls in impressive catch on MNF

Jonnu Smith was one of the many free agent additions the Patriots signed this year…