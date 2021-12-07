“Mac Jones was the first quarterback I haven’t talked to”: Peyton Manning was rejected by New England Patriots PR to interview Mac Jones ahead of MNF game vs. Bills

Mac Jones is a rookie in the NFL right now, but apparently he’s exclusive enough to where Peyton Manning can’t get an interview with him.

The Pats rookie has had a wonderful season up to this point. He’s a big reason why the Patriots are currently 8-4 and at the top of the AFC. However, that lead could be very temporary as the Pats are taking on the 8-4 Bills today in a MNF matchup that could have Super Bowl implications.

As is customary for almost all MNF games this year, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are sharing the booth for their weekly Manningcast segment on MNF. If you haven’t been keeping up with the NFL or haven’t heard of the Manningcast, you’re really missing out. The Manning brothers provide some of the most entertaining content you’ll find, and it’s always a delight to hear them dissect the game in their own ways.

The Pats currently lead the Bills 11-7.

Peyton Manning was rejected by New England Patriots PR for an interview with Mac Jones

Typically before the games start, Peyton Manning likes to sit down with the quarterbacks of the two competing teams, just to interview them, get some insight on their goals and how they’re playing.

Peyton certainly got an interview in with Josh Allen ahead of this game, but he wasn’t able to do the same with Mac Jones. In fact, the Hall of Fame quarterback was flat out rejected by the New England Patriots PR.

Eli Manning sort of mockingly asked Peyton about this fact and whether he’d been able to interview all the quarterbacks ahead of this game. A disappointed Peyton Manning had to explain that he couldn’t, but there was definitely a strong reason behind it.

Peyton had reached out to Mac Jones initially who had no problem interviewing with the legend. After all, why would any rookie quarterback turn down a chance to speak with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time? Jones, however, told Peyton that he’d have to speak with his PR, and that’s where things went south for Peyton.

It’s all about football in Mac Jones’ rookie season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/tab8el9nnk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 7, 2021

It is a very Patriots thing to do in denying a rookie to speak with anyone on the outside just to ensure he’s completely focused on the game and nothing else. Mac Jones hasn’t had much to do tonight as the Pats are looking to commit to a run-first approach on a snowy and windy night. He’s only attempted one pass so far, but the Pats have the lead so there’s definitely some strategy to this approach. It remains to be seen whether the Pats can hold off the Bills for that #1 seed for now.

