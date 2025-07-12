“I Don’t Pay for Abs”: John Middlekauff Defends Patrick Mahomes After Kansas City Host’s ‘Body Shaming’ Remarks

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite having already collected an unprecedented amount of regular seasons, AFC titles, and Lombardi Trophies, some critics are still attempting to argue that Patrick Mahomes isn’t the best quarterback in the NFL today. Rather than criticizing his on-field performances or recent passing metrics, however, a few have chosen to point towards Mahomes’ ‘dad-bod’ style physique.

Kansas City Sports radio host Kevin Kietzman recently caused a bit of controversy by proclaiming that Mahomes is both “fat” and an “embarrassment.”

“Stop the fast food, do a sit-up, do something. I don’t understand it. You can’t just run through your NFL career eating Taco Bell all the time and DoorDash-ing fried chicken. You’ve got a $500 million contract; it’s your job. He’s done nothing but eat and drink this offseason.”

Keitzman’s comments have, not so surprisingly, drawn the ire of both Chiefs fans and analysts alike. Now that his claims have seemingly broken containment are beginning to reach other members of the football community, more prominent figures in sports broadcasting, such as John Middlekauff, are beginning to voice their reactions to Keitzman’s ludicrous assertions.

“I don’t pay my quarterback to have abs,” the former NFL scout hit back.

“Honestly, that is completely irrelevant. My quarterback, especially a guy like Patrick Mahomes, is literally paid when it’s 20 to 20, in the fourth quarter, against the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, or against the Buffalo Bills. ‘Can you keep the drive going on 3rd and 6?’ And as he’s answered for seven or eight years, ‘F**k yes I can.'”

According to Middlekauff, the concept is a very simple one to grasp. “I don’t pay for body mass index, you pay for completions.” Unfortunately, this isn’t anything new for most of the NFL’s premier passers.

Tom Brady’s physique has been a long-running gag in the world of professional football. While the jokes have since been limited to his infamous rookie picture at the NFL Draft, even after winning five Super Bowls, the former New England Patriot was still routinely criticized for his lack of muscle definition.

A 2017 Instagram post from TMZ proves as much.

The comment section was routinely fielding jokes and comments about Brady’s form. “I would remove this picture. Not attractive,” one person wrote.

“Damn… worst dad bod ever… wtf?” someone else claimed. One commenter even opted to simply leave a series of vomit emojis as their reaction to the photo.

No one may have been there to defend Brady, but Mahomes’ trainer, Bobby Stroupe, made sure that someone was there to stand up for his client. In a since-deleted series of Tweets, Stroupe called Keitzman out directly.

“You obviously need attention… If you want to see what in shape is, go make it through a practice at Saint Jo or run hurry-up offense scrambling back-to-back to back plays. You don’t have a clue what it takes. It’s not a look, it’s performance.“

The world of professional football may be home to some of the most testosterone and profanity-filled humans on the planet, but in this instance at least, they seem to have made it clear that body shaming will not be tolerated.