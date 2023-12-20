“Christian McCaffrey Ain’t Throwing the Ball”: Shannon Sharpe Gets Loud About Why Brock Purdy is Calling the MVP Shots

Brock Purdy has heightened the bar for a second-year quarterback, emerging as a league favorite. His stellar performances and an incredible underdog story have bore fruits for the second time in a row. The quarterback’s journey has prompted prominent figures like Shannon Sharpe to proclaim him as the best MVP candidate.

Purdy along with his offense has proved to be a significant menace for his opponents consistently in the season. With 29 touchdowns to his name along with 3,795 yards has caused the 49ers quarterback to obliterate his opponents week after week.

Reaffirming his faith in the performing quarterback, Shannon Sharpe unequivocally declared Brock Purdy as the MVP. Purdy’s forceful impact was appreciated by Sharpe on ESPN First Take as he said:

“I got Brock Purdy. What he has been able to do, number one in touchdown passes, number two in passing yards, number one in QBR and he’s on the best team in football. And he’s played unbelievable, unblemished.”

He further moved on to mention that Purdy has been instrumental in each of the victories for the San Francisco 49ers. An array of teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Arizona Cardinals faced the wrath of the number one quarterback. Referencing the arguments that have been made against Purdy, mainly the advantage he benefits from, having weapons like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuels, he said,

“Christian McCaffrey ain’t throwing the ball, Deebo Samuel’s ain’t throwing the ball, Trent Williams isn’t throwing the ball, Brock Purdy is throwing the ball.”

Shannon Sharpe made a good case for his choice, backing it up with valid arguments. Again, for someone as respected as Sharpe to be pleased, Brock Purdy has emerged as a noteworthy talent in the NFL, in sync with the MVP odds.

Brock Purdy Makes a Humble Admission

The MVP odds have been in favor of Shannon Sharpe’s top choice, the 49ers quarterback. He is followed by Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott, who have a growing influence per the Odds by ESPN Bet. This, however, hasn’t been Purdy’s humble stance this season.

In a notable twist, Brock expressed a humble perspective on the MVP race. Despite the growing support for him, he chose teammate Christian McCaffrey for the award. The second-year quarterback had an interesting take on the matter during an interview with the press.

“I think Christian should be MVP. I really do believe that. He does everything for us … and so in my eyes that’s an MVP.” https://twitter.com/mysportsupdate/status/1736565000649461992?s=46

It isn’t unknown that Christian McCaffrey has generated quite a buzz in the MVP race with 1,801 scrimmage yards, the most in 49ers’ history. He currently has four career seasons with over 1000 rush yards to his name, tying with the other three in the NFL. But as Sharpe said, the running back doesn’t throw the ball, Purdy does.