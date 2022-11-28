“Old & Frail Aaron Rodgers Needs To Be Benched”: Stephen A Smith & Skip Bayless Advices Green Bay To Start Jordan Love From Here On

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever play the game. On a consistent basis, Aaron has been able to churn out impressive numbers, year after year.

He literally became synonymous with Green Bay. In fact, last year, when there were rumors that he might leave Green Bay for some other franchise, innumerable fans took to Twitter to request him to stay where he is.

Back to 2022, not many want to see Rodgers in the Green Bay jersey anymore, that’s how quickly things can change in sports, even for someone who is the reigning MVP.

Undoubtedly, Aaron has been missing Davante Adams big time. He simply hasn’t been able to develop a good chemistry with the young receivers in the unit. Despite all this, one just can’t deny the fact that individually, Aaron has been quite poor this year.

Stephen A Smith Wants Green Bay To Bench Aaron Rodgers

Moreover, even against the Eagles during the week 12 clash, Rodgers looked a bit lethargic. He did score 2 TDs but also threw 2 interceptions during the contest. Young QB Jordan Love was then given a go and he didn’t disappoint.

Jordan scored a TD for 113 yards and looked quite comfortable on the field. Reacting to this, Skip Bayless claimed on the recent episode of the Undisputed that it feels like Aaron has passed the baton to Jordan.

He stated that Rodgers looked old and frail against the Eagles and it is actually the right time for the team to give an extended run to Jordan to figure out how effective he can be.

Even on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A Smith had something similar to say. He claimed that he would rather bench Rodgers for the rest of the season and give Love more chances to prove himself.

Stephen’s argument makes complete sense as the season is pretty much over for the Packers. They will not make the playoffs in all probability which gives them the perfect opportunity to test out young talents like Jordan.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers start the next game for Green Bay or not.

