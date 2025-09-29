Shannon Sharpe Explains Why Travis Hunter Deserves “Some Grace” Despite Struggling as a Two-Way Star So Far

After his Heisman Trophy season with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, many believed No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter would hit the ground running in the NFL. Unfortunately, that’s not quite how it’s gone through the first month of the season.

Hunter has played more offense than defense, but he’s the only player in the NFL with over 100 snaps on both sides through the first four weeks. He’s recorded 13 receptions for 118 yards as a wide receiver on offense, while also chipping in 11 combined tackles and one pass defended as a cornerback on defense.

The numbers aren’t exactly impressive for a No. 2 overall pick, especially one that the Jacksonville Jaguars traded the house to get. That’s why Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, along with a chorus of critics growing louder by the day, is suggesting Hunter and the Jags give up on his two-way dream just four games into his NFL career.

“Be elite at one thing… I know he wants to play both sides of the ball… I would love for him to be the No. 2 pick at one position. Listen, I was all for him being on both sides of the ball, I know you can do it, you’ve got the confidence to do it, but I need to see you on one side of the ball and being effective for your team either offensively or defensively. One or the other,” said the former wideout on Nightcap.

Ochocinco believes that a No. 2 overall pick should be making an immediate impact and playing nearly every single down, but only on one side of the ball. Instead, he’s been playing about 60 percent of the offensive snaps and about 40 percent of the defensive snaps.

The general idea in the NFL media right now is that Hunter is not effective enough on either side, which is true to some extent. However, the other idea that seems to be taking hold with people like Ocho is that Hunter is not playing enough. A closer look at the snap counts across the Jags roster suggests that’s not the case:

Hunter has played 159 snaps at WR for a percentage of 57.82, which is good for second on the team among WRs, behind only Brian Thomas Jr. and ahead of Parker Washington and Diyami Brown.

Hunter has played 101 snaps at CB for a percentage of 38.55, which is good for third on the team among CBs, behind only nailed-on starters Jourdan Lewis and Tyson Campbell, with Jarrian Jones checking in behind Hunter with just 73.

Based on those numbers, it certainly seems like the Jaguars are operating with Hunter as their WR2 and CB3. Not too shabby for a guy one month into his NFL career. As Shannon Sharpe, Ochocinco’s co-host, said, it’s tough to get in a rhythm so quickly.

“I just don’t know what people expect. I mean, give the guy some grace. Let him have some time! ‘Oh he terrible!’ Bro! It’s gonna take time.”

Travis Hunter’s NFL career is a completely unique situation in this modern era of football. No one has ever even attempted to play on both sides as much as Hunter has already in September. A unique situation like Hunter’s must be handled in unique fashion.