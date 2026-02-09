“I Don’t Know Spanish”: Jaxon Smith-Njigba On Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

In one of the more obvious instances of irony in recent memory, the NFL’s attempt to provide a more ‘inclusive’ experience for fans has proven to be the most controversial aspect of this year’s Super Bowl. Ever since the Latin pop star, Bad Bunny, was first announced as the headliner for the halftime show of Super Bowl LX, fans, players, and political pundits alike have weighed in on the topic.

Advertisement

For some, it signifies a shift in American culture, but for others, it’s nothing more than another company misreading its target demographic. Perhaps the best example of that can be found in the various player interviews that occurred in the build-up to this year’s championship game.

Several of the participants seemed to be indifferent, if not outright annoyed, by the NFL’s decision to book a performer whose songs aren’t in English. Although the Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, once again proved to be the exception to his peers.

“I don’t know Spanish,” he admitted. “But I feel what he’s saying.” The man they call JSN seemed to have no issue with donning the straw hat and giving his best attempt at singing along to one of Bad Bunny’s many hits, suggesting that he’s one of the few players in this year’s championship who’s actually okay with the halftime headliner.

Of course, several other Americans, including the former face of the Green Bay Packers and staunch Republican, Brett Favre, will be opting for some more familiar faces in this year’s alternative halftime show that’s being put on by the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA.

“Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad,” Favre admitted in a Tweet a day prior to the event. “I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show.”

Suffice to say, the production quality of Bad Bunny’s performance won’t be winning him over any extra fans this Sunday, as the majority of Americans had already determined whether or not they approved of his appearance long before he ever set foot on the field at Levi’s Stadium.

The announcement, which has been marred by rumors of ICE agent activities and political turmoil in America, was never given a fair shot at standing on its own merit.

Regardless of what political slant you may have, it’s important to remember that, at the end of the day, football fans take on all shapes and sizes, as well as colors and cultural backgrounds.