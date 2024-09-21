Shannon Sharpe Never Washes His Dishes, While Chad Johnson Cuts His Water Bill with Paper Plates

Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who ruled the gridiron in the 90s and the 2000s, are now discussing their opinions on household chores. The pair’s discussion stems from the Bills WR, Keon Coleman mentioning how much he hates certain chores.

Taking to their Nightcap podcast, Sharpe and Johnson, who usually share their take on games, were first seen debating how they have mastered avoiding one of the most despised household tasks—washing dishes.

Sharpe did not hesitate to confess how he doesn’t wash dishes at all and instead prefers using a dishwasher.

“I ain’t washing dishes. I put it in the dishwasher,” he declared.

Sharpe’s co-host, Chad Johnson chimed in saying, like Sharpe, he hates doing the dishes and resorts to using paper plates—recyclable ones. Sharpe weighed in, joking that he followed this clever strategy–making kitchen cleanup, practically nonexistent.

Picking up where Sharpe left off, Johnson mentioned how this strategy helps him to cut costs and keeps the water bill in check. He also revealed that by using paper plates and stopping using a dishwasher, he has been able to keep his monthly water bill under $30.

“I try to keep my water bill down low. I don’t want to wash dishes. That’s an unnecessary expense,” elaborated Johnson.

Switching gears, Sharpe and Johnson brought up the showering routine–a major aspect of daily life that can lead to sky-high water bills.

Sharpe and Johnson agree on dishes, but their shower habits differ

Beginning the discussion, Chad Johnson, knowing how many times the former Broncos star showers, poked fun at Shannon Sharpe for doing it “four times” a day. For the former Cincinnati Bengals star, there is no need to shower more than twice.

“You’re going to scrub your skin off,” he joked as he shared his opinion.

Johnson laid down a simple routine for Sharpe–one shower in the morning before starting the day and another mid-day after running errands and working out. Showering more than that, in his opinion, was excessive.

Following this, Sharpe explained his side and did not shy away from admitting that he showers more frequently and he has no qualms about it.

Breaking down his everyday routine, Sharpe detailed how he showers first at 6:15 a.m.–just before heading to work on First Take. Thereafter, he showers next after having breakfast, which is followed by a post-gym rinse.

Also, there is another shower involved, and he takes a nap later in the day. Additionally, if Sharpe manages to do some cardio, he makes sure to take yet another shower.

Sharpe feels that it might seem excessive to others, but he had a point to make—there’s no way he’s showing up to work “smelling.”